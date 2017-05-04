Yavapai County’s Tanner Dodt takes second place in State Spelling Bee

PHOENIX – Tanner Dodt, the three time Yavapai County spelling bee champion, won second place at the 2017 Arizona State Spelling Bee that took place on March 25, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona and hosted by the Arizona Education Foundation. The event took place at the Arizona PBS Studios.

The 2017 Arizona State Spelling Bee consisted of 27 students from Arizona’s 15 counties. The bee lasted 29 rounds. The field was cut to five contestants after 13 rounds. Following the 14th round, the field was cut to the final two spellers, Tanner Dodt, a seventh grader from Heritage Christian Home Educators in Yavapai County, and Penda Ba, an eighth grader from Sossaman Middle School in Maricopa County. This year’s Arizona State Spelling Bee lasted more than five hours.



Some of the words Tanner Dodt spelled correctly in this year’s bee included bathyscaphe, saiga, bolson, and somnial. This is the third Arizona State Spelling Bee appearance for Tanner Dodt who also participated in the 2015 and 2016 Arizona State Spelling Bees.



The Arizona PBS broadcast is available with highlights from the event on the Arizona PBS website at www.azpbs.org/spellingbee/2017.

For more information on Arizona Education Foundation, visit www.azedfoundation.org.