YCSO arrests VOC robbery suspect

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK – “A combination of media outreach, calls from the public, and excellent detective work has resulted in the arrest of the Village of Oak Creek Circle K robbery suspect,” said Dwight D’Evelyn, Media Relations Coordinator for Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is identified as 38-year-old Benjamin Baltz from the Village of Oak Creek.

According to a news release from D’Evelyn, Baltz was arrested Thursday and booked at the Camp Verde Detention on robbery and theft charges and remains in-custody.

An unrelated court warrant with a $25,000 bond was also verified during the booking process, stated the release.

A YCSO detective who was assigned to the case recently provided photos of the suspect from a surveillance video, said D’Evelyn.

As a result, several persons contacted the Sheriff’s Office with information, and some claimed they recognized the clothing and knew him by name, according to the release.

YCSO said detectives also learned that suspect Baltz might be staying in an apartment building with a roommate on Sugarloaf Street in the Village of Oak Creek.

A records check of the roommate revealed an apartment number for Sugarloaf Street located just a few hundred yards from the Circle K (located in the 6000 block of Highway 179) in the direction the suspect fled, stated the release.



“Yesterday while checking around the apartment building, the case detective spotted Baltz seated in a truck on Sugarloaf Street. Baltz crouched down to avoid being seen when the detective drove by. As the detective was turning around, Baltz left the truck and tried to hide behind a wall before entering a nearby apartment. At the apartment Baltz was seen entering, a man answered the door and claimed Baltz was not inside. He let the detective inside and Baltz was found hiding in a bathroom,” said D’Evelyn.

Baltz claimed no involvement in the Circle K robbery that occurred April 22, said YCSO. According to the release, clothing matching the suspect’s clothing seen in the security video was found during the investigation.