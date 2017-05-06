Camp Verde council approves installation of crossings, forced main at SR 260

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council unanimously voted to authorize the use of $358,000 in Capital Improvements Project funds and reserve funds to install six sewer crossings, perform two existing sewer crossing locations and install 665 linear feet of a future eight-inch forced main within Arizona Department of Transportation’s SR 260 highway improvements.

“Two, three years from now, we believe those investments will pay off,” said Town Manager Russ Martin.

“Properties around the jail have a great opportunity. They’ll all be sewered properties. There’s a lot of good potential there.”

The proposed sewer crossings are “most needed for what we feel will be the sewer expansion area within the next few years and need to be in place now or in the near future,” council’s May 3 agenda stated.

“Getting to this area and through it [after highway roadwork is completed] will be too prohibitive.”

According to the May 3 agenda, the estimated cost for each trenched crossing is $45,000, and the approximated cost for the proposed forced main is $88,000. Council member Jessie Murdock said that she is “happy to see the town making serious infrastructure investments.”

“Without the sales tax increase initiated by council, the town would not be able to afford necessary projects,” Murdock said.”