Obituary: Charlotte Bernice Mary Raab 1927-2017

Charlotte Bernice Mary Raab August 14, 1927 – April 30, 2017

Charlotte was a resident of Cornville. She was the pianist at Clarkdale Baptist Church. She was active with the US Marine group, the Chosen Few of whom her husband had been a member. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold A Winter. She is survived by one living relative, her brother Herb L Raab of Marietta, GA and his family. A celebration of life memorial will be held at Clarkdale Baptist Church on Monday, May 8 at 10:30 AM.