Obituary: Jimmy Butros 1958-2017

Jimmy Butros, 58, of Clarkdale passed away on May 2nd, 2017. He was born on November 3, 1958, son of Robert and Therese Butros. He developed an interest in art at a young age; he attended a commercial art vocational school and continued his education in art, completing a fine arts degree in college. Jimmy later developed an interest in technology and combined that interest with his passion for art, which led him to start his own web-based business, Jimmy Butros Art Sensations, LLC.

Jimmy had a sincere love for life. He loved all of those around him and cherished every moment he had whether it was with friends, family, new acquaintances, or reading about the latest technology updates. He was an openhearted individual who always had a positive outlook on life.

Jimmy is survived by his mother, Therese Butros, Clarkdale; Two sisters, Audrey Batz, Williamsburg, VA and Hilda Andrews, Bethlehem, PA; and brother, Ramzi Butros, Clarkdale. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. His father, Robert Butros, precedes him in death.

Services will be held at 9:30a.m., Thursday, May 11th at the Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Northern Arizona Healthcare Valley View Care in memory of Jimmy Butros, 421 N. Willard Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

