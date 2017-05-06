Passing the torch

VERDE VALLEY – May 2 saw the Special Olympics law enforcement torch run.

The torch was handed off to Sedona from Flagstaff. It then was handed to Cottonwood, Camp Verde, and then on to Prescott.

The torch will enter the opening ceremonies during the final leg with law enforcement from all over Arizona. More than 130 agencies from throughout the state are participating in the torch run.

Over 1,350 athletes will compete at state summer games. The Verde Valley Special Olympic delegation will have 25 athletes participating in Track and field.

As many as 1000 volunteers will be providing support. The Arizona Special Olympics 2017 Summer Games will be held at Raymond S. Kellis High School in Glendale.