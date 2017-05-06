Pavement preservation project underway at Montezuma, Tuzigoot

VERDE VALLEY – A pavement preservation project will be taking place at Montezuma Castle, Montezuma Well, and Tuzigoot over the next several weeks, according to a news release.

For the most part, construction will reduce traffic to one lane with a pilot car controlling traffic.

Please take note of the following closures:

May 8-Tuzigoot National Monument will close at 4 p.m.

May 9-Montezuma Well will close at 3 p.m.

May 8 and May 9 -Montezuma Castle will remain open, but half of the parking lot will be closed each day. Montezuma Castle will not be available to buses or RVs on these two days due to parking/turnaround limitations.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and we thank you for your understanding while improvements are being made to the monuments,” stated the news release.

Montezuma Castle is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Rd. in Camp Verde.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 W. Beaver Creek Rd., in Rimrock.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 W Tuzigoot Rd. in Clarkdale. For more information, please call 928-567-3322 x 0, or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi or www.nps.gov/moca.