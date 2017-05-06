What's Happening: May 7, 2017

Bike to Work Week Kick Off at Garrison Park May 13

May is Bicycle Awareness Month. The City of Cottonwood and Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) are teaming up to encourage members of our community to, as Freddie Mercury once said, “Get on your bikes and ride!”.

To kick off Bike to Work Week, Garrison Park will be the scene of a host of bicycle-related events on Saturday May 13th from 8:00 to 11:30am.

Beginning at 8:00am the annual Mayor’s Ride will debuting a new route. The 2.7 mile loop will begin and end at Garrison Park and will travel through Old Town and parade down Main Street.

Immediately following the YCCHS team is hosting their Bike Rodeo promoting bike safety and fun! Children of all ages are encouraged to bring their bikes, wear their helmets and venture through a bicycle obstacle course.

Also new this year will be a Bicycle Buy & Sell. Have a bike to sell?, Bring it to the Buy & Sell! Sellers: bike check in is 8:30am to 9:00am. Twenty percent of bike sale proceeds benefit Chain Reaction- a non-profit organization who is up-cycling donated bikes and giving them to people in need.

From 9:30-11:30 staff from Zoomer's Bike & Gear will be at Garrison Park to help set up new bikes, and conduct minor repairs to old ones. .

All events are free to the public. To find out more go to YavapaiHealth.com.

Annual Bicycle Rodeo Comes To Big Park Sedona School May 12

Approximately 250 children at Big Park School will participate in an annual Bike Rode presented by the Sedona Fire District and local Farmers Insurance agent Don Nelms. Students are invited to bring their bicycles to school on Friday, May 12 to participate in the 2017 Bike Rodeo.

Fire Marshal Jon Davis, who coordinates public education events states, “The goal of this event is for young riders to learn safety skills for the common hazards that they may encounter, and most importantly, to have fun. It is our goal to encourage children to live healthy and active lifestyles while also building an understanding of how they can take actions to be safe. This event promotes the concept that skill translates into safety, and that being safe is both smart and cool.”

A highlight of the Bike Rodeo includes the raffle of four new bicycles –donated by Don Nelms of Farmers Insurance and Sedona Verde Valley Fire Fighter Charities, with the winners announced the morning of the event.

Davis states that, “This event represents a true partnership amongst the community and a dedication by local businesses and agencies to the children within our community.” Local bike shops including, Absolute Bikes and Bike & Bean will be on hand to inspect bikes for safety. Helmets are inspected by Yavapai County Community Health Services. Tours of the Guardian Air ambulance helicopter will be available as well as a demonstration of the Department of Public Safety rollover simulator, which is designed to demonstrate the importance of always wearing your seat belt while riding in a vehicle.

In addition to those mentioned, this event would not be possible without support from the following community partners: AZ Department of Public Safety, Guardian Air Helicopter, the Sedona Verde Valley Firefighters Charities, Inc., Valley Academy of Career Technology Education, Weber’s IGA and the Verde Valley Cyclist Coalition.

Cottonwood Verde Valley American Legion Post 25 meets May 7

Sunday May 7, Dance Band 2-5 PM, Public Welcome. Monday May 8, Annual Election , 10 AM to 5 PM, Contested Offices include: Adjutant: Ron Parker or Aaron Smith and Exec Committee: vote for any three of these five: Wayne Boren, Terry Czarny, Dave Joslin, Stan Makow or Ken Nevills. General Meeting at 5:30 PM.

Goodwill Celebrates Goodwill Industries Week with Job Fairs in Northern Arizona May 9

Goodwill Industries Week is celebrated May 7 ¬– May 13, 2017 across the United States and Canada and locally Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona is participating by holding multiple job fairs in Flagstaff, Cottonwood and Bullhead City.

May 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Verde Valley/Cottonwood Recreation Center

150 S. 6th Street

Cottonwood, Ariz. 86362

928-634-5942

May 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Little America Hotel in Flagstaff

2515 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

928-526-9188

May 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bullhead City Mohave Community College Room 600-3400

3400 Highway 95

Bullhead City, Ariz. 86442

928-704-4950

About Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona

Founded in 1947, Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona is one of the oldest nonprofit agencies in Arizona. There’s a neighborhood Goodwill near you, and donating and shopping at Goodwill means you are fighting unemployment and promoting a sustainable environment. Last year, Goodwill helped place more than 44,000 Arizonans in local jobs with hundreds of local companies. Each year, Goodwill diverts millions of pounds of material from going directly into Arizona landfills. Thanks to your Goodwill, we are empowering individuals, strengthening families and building stronger communities. To learn more about our mission and services, visit: www.goodwillaz.org.

Benefits of Acupuncture for People with Parkinson Disease May 12

At the May 12th meeting of the Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group, 3:00-4:30 PM, at Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Room B, 269 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood, Arizona, everyone attending will have the opportunity to hear Sarah Mowdy, Master of Science in Oriental Medicine (MSOM) and Licensed Acupuncturist (L.Ac.) discuss the practice of acupuncture and its efficacy for treatment of symptoms of Parkinson disease.

Originating in ancient China, acupuncture is now widely practiced in the West as a type of complementary medicine. By pricking the skin with needles at various locations on the body, acupuncture is used to relieve pain, reduce nausea, improve mood, and for a variety of other conditions, as well as to improve tremors and gait issues in Parkinson disease.

Associated with Sedona Health and Healing, Mowdy treats individual patients and also offers group acupuncture for people with Parkinson’s at St. Andrew’s Church in Sedona.

Individuals with Parkinson disease, their family, care partners and friends are always invited to attend the Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group monthly meetings. The group meets the second Friday of every month, 3:00-4:30 PM, at the Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Room B, 269 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood, AZ. For more information, please contact group facilitator and Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Program Director, Judy Talley at (928) 202-7952 or judy@PMDAlliance.org.

Local Artist Crafts at Library May 16

The Cottonwood Public Library’s Artist’s Corner program is an informal live-art demonstration held on the third Tuesdays of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The purpose of the program is to inspire patrons to create their own art while also promoting and supporting the wealth of talented local artists in the Verde Valley area. On Tuesday, May 16 the Artist’s Corner will be hosting paper crafter Nancy Inchausti. “I am a creative coach teaching an abundance of techniques using various types of paper with rubber stamps to make greeting cards, gift boxes, treat holders, memory keeping books and more,” Nancy says. “I have loved various forms of art and crafting my whole life,” she added. Make your very own bookmark with the help of a paper crafting professional. Drop in any time between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the third Tuesdays of the month and get a behind-the-scenes look at professional artists practicing their craft. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Friends of the Library Book Sale May 15

During the week of May 15 through May 20 the Bookmarks/Friends of the Cottonwood Library group will be offering half-off the regular price of all of the books in their collection.

Cottonwood Bookmarks is the Friends of the Library group that supports the Library through raising funds for special projects and purchases. Dues and book sales from the boutique area are the major income sources. The Bookmarks boutique is to the right of the parking lot entrance of the library. The last day of the sale is Saturday, May 20. You can find some very nice books for a very nice price. Support the Library by becoming a Bookmarks member. An annual membership is $10.00 and a lifetime membership is $75.00. Membership applications are available at the Circulation Desk in the library. The Library is located at 100 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood.

Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley Announces Healing Services Day May 12

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is reaching out to the public as well as primary care providers, social workers, veterans' services, and health and medical service providers inviting them to refer individuals to participate in Healing Services Day, Thursday, May 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The services are free and will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

Approximately 10 practitioners will be offering a variety of complimentary holistic healing modalities to individuals suffering from trauma, stress, anxiety and/or depression. Attendees will have an opportunity to receive three free 30-minute treatments from those offered which include Acupuncture, CranialSacral Therapy, Energy Medicine, Meditation, Reiki, Sound Healing, Trauma Tapping Technique, and Vibrational Body Tuning. The event will take place at The Sedona Health Spa and Vista Hall at The Collective Sedona, 7000 AZ-179, Sedona AZ.

According to The National Alliance on Mental Illness, "Approximately 1 in 5 adults in the US experiences mental illness in a given year; approximately 1 in 5 youth ages 13-18 experiences a severe mental disorder at some time during their life; and about 16 million adults in the US have had a major depressive episode in the past year." According to Barbara Litrell, President of the Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley, "Our goal is to introduce individuals to holistic modalities that can complement their medical treatment plans and provide additional skills and tools to help manage their conditions."

For information contact Laura Schappert, laura@returntobeing.com, (602) 931-5611 or Barbara Litrell, blitrell@aol.com, (928) 649-0135.

Eeyore or Tigger? Feeling and transforming painful emotions discussion May 20

Dr. Marta Adelsman, Life Coach in Communication and Consciousness, will conduct a class entitled “Eeyore or Tigger? Feeling and Transforming Painful Emotions” on Saturday, May 20, 10:00 AM—12:00 noon at Jerona Café in Cottonwood.

Participants will learn how to resolve emotional pain through a method designed by Dr. Adelsman to handle emotions quickly and thoroughly. This method, called “Emotional Transmutation Process,” transforms the painful emotions of anxiety, anger and sadness, resulting in increased happiness. Participants will also be introduced to “The Work” of Byron Katie (author of Loving What Is), to further the transformation of drama into joy.

$20 per person. Register by noon on Friday, May 19, by email (drmartacoach@gmail.com) or phone (928-451-9482).

Dr. Marta received her Life Coach training from The Institute for Global Listening and Communication. She earned a doctorate from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. Since moving to Arizona in 2003, she has practiced as a Life Coach

Where was Camp Verde and where were you when … ? Join historical society members May 8

Where were you when man landed on the moon? What was going on in Camp Verde at the time? Is it true that Camp Verde paved Main Street for the first time the same day that Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon? Join Camp Verde Historical Society members, Nancy Tackitt and Jan Klann Monday, May 8 at 5:30pm at Camp Verde Community Library for an informal discussion around highlights on NASA’s timeline as they relate to Camp Verde’s history.

Included in the Discover NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space exhibition is a timeline showing significant dates in NASA’s history. Thanks to Camp Verde’s Historical Society, we have put together a similar timeline showing what was happening in our town around those same dates. But, no timeline is complete without people who remember “those days” telling their stories. Anyone with memories of Camp Verde is welcome to come and share them with the rest of us.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. The Discover NASA exhibition is free and open to the public during library hours, MON 9:00a - 8:00p, TUE-WED 9:00a-5:30p, THU-FRI 9:00a-8:00p, SAT 9:00a - 5:30p. For a full schedule of events, visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

DISCOVER NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space, a traveling exhibit for libraries, s part of the STAR Library Education Network (STAR_Net) led by the National Center for Interactive Learning at the Space Science Institute. Discover NASA is supported through a grant from NASA.

Law Day 2017 June 9 at Cottonwood Library

Law Day is an event in which local volunteer lawyers provide free legal advice to local residents as a way to improve access to justice and to show that lawyers are willing to help others in need without always being paid.

President Eisenhower first proclaimed May 1 to be known as "Law Day, U.S.A." in 1958. On April 7, 1961, 36 United States Code§ 113 was enacted, stating: Law Day, U.S.A., is a special day of celebration [in] the U.S.-

(1) in appreciation of our liberties and the reaffirmation of our loyalty to the United States and of our rededication to the ideals of equality and justice under law; and

(2) for the cultivation of the respect for law that is so vital to our democratic way of life.

Community Legal Services and the Yavapai County Bar Association sponsor Law Day to show our appreciation for the people we serve and for all the freedom, equality and justice we share under the law in the U.S.

Verde Valley: 10:00 am-3:30 pm, Friday, June 9th@ Cottonwood Public Library 100 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326

Local Volunteer Lawyers will be available to give you free legal advice on any topic including domestic relations, debt collection, criminal, DUI, wills and estate planning, accident injuries and landlord/tenant (and a lot more).

‘Wish to Dance’ at Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts May 20

From the Heart Music and Dance presents the 2017 Spring Dance Performance “Wish to Dance” Saturday May 20th at 2 pm and Sunday May 21th at 3 pm at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 410 Camp Lincoln Road, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

This enjoyable production is under the direction of Artistic Director/Owner Shalane Moore. The Spring Dance Performance is a special favorite featuring an assortment of dance styles such as ballet, hip hop, jazz, tap and contemporary from dancers ages 2 up through 18. With colorful costumes and entertaining music, this is a performance the audience will love to see!

You can purchase your tickets by Phone 928-300-5234 at the studio located at 470 S Main St Cottonwood or at the door the day of the performance. $15 for adults; $10 for students and military

Camp Verde Community Library Friday S.T.E.A.M. Schedule, May 12 Beautifully Engineered

Informal out-of-school learning to reinforce science, technology, engineering, art and math concepts

Camp Verde Community Library: Every Friday from 1:00p to 2:30p, the Library’s first floor Terracotta Room becomes a STEM learning lab. Informal out-of-school learning reinforces science, technology, engineering, (we add the arts), and math concepts through hands-on projects for kids of all ages.

With the Discover NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space exhibition in the library and participation from local students, May’s S.T.E.A.M. Time schedule is as follows:

May 12 Beautifully Engineered: CVUSD Librarian, Lisa Mina and Kathy Bohannon show how the art of paper folding is related to engineering designs and concepts. Children should be prepared to listen, learn and follow instructions.

May 19 Battle of the Bots: CVMS Cyber Cowboys demonstrate their prowess with Lego Robotics. A presentation focusing on Mars will follow a 10-15 minute snack break.

May 26 Meteorite Hunt: Using detective tools, Library Specialist, Zack Garcia, leads a hunt to find micrometeorites around the library grounds and in Rezzonico Family Park. Children should wear shoes for walking and may need sun protection.

The Discover NASA exhibition features interactive displays and hands-on activities throughout the library. Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. The exhibition is free and open to the public during library hours, MON 9:00a - 8:00p, TUE-WED 9:00a-5:30p, THU-FRI 9:00a-8:00p, SAT 9:00a - 5:30p. For a full schedule of programs, visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Verde Thumbs Gardeners to meet May 9

It’s Spring Planting time! Come join the Verde Thumbs Gardeners on Tuesday, May 9. We’ll be sharing tips on starting, planting and care of all our delicious spring veggies. We can help you identify the bugs and critters eating your plants and offer suggestions on controlling them. How to enrich your soil? We can help. And of course, there will be lots of tips on all the tomatoes, squash, peppers, eggplant, beans, etc. that grow so well here in the Verde Valley.

We meet at Pine Shadows Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 2050 West SR 89A, Cottonwood at 6 pm. Bring a friend and we’ll see you on Tuesday, May 9. Questions? Call Janice Montgomery, 634-7172.

Hospice 101 presentation at Camp Verde Library May 17

Camp Verde Community Library: Join Julie Keeney from Hospice of the Pines for a presentation of Hospice 101 at Camp Verde Community Library on Wednesday, May 17th from 10-11 a.m. in the library’s Copper Room.

Health Care Professionals, Caregivers and individuals are invited to attend this free training which is an overview of the Hospice Care and eligibility requirements along with a true view of what hospice care is for the patient, family and Care Providers.

You may register by phone or e-mail by contacting Julie Keeney from Hospice of the Pines at 928-899-9498 or jkeeney@hospiceofthepines.com or Carson at the library at 928-554-8391 or carson.ralston@campverde.az.gov.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information on this program or any other program in the library call 928-554-8391.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Gospel Truth Seminar May 19 at New Hope Christian Church

Join us at Gospel Truth Seminar Friday May 19 at 6 pm at New Hope Christian Fellowship 1760 Villa Drive in Cottonwood located near Cork and Catch. Seminar topics covered will be: What does it mean to be born again, learn how to hear God’s voice, learn how to receive peace, joy and health, and how to live without fear. Audience participation with question and answers will follow the one hour presentation. Prayer for healing will also be available. For more information contact ty@cornerstoneranchaz.com.

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation Summer Day Camp starts Jun 5

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is excited to announce the return of its Summer Day Camp. This camp is going to be fun and educational for all involved. Programming will include weekly field trips, guest speakers, walking trips to the library, movies, games, indoor and outdoor activities, arts and crafts, and much more. The camp is for youth who attended kindergarten-5th grade during the 2016-2017 school year. Cost for the camp is $18 per day, or a discounted price of $80 per week per child. Payment is due prior to the child starting camp. Preference will be given to those registering for whole weeks. Camp will begin June 5th and commence on July 28th running Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will be dropped off at the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street every day. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Registration information is available at the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main St or call Michael Marshall at (928)554-0828.

Verde Valley Leadership now accepting applications for Class XII

Are you aspiring to enhance and improve your personal and professional leadership skills? Are you new to the Verde Valley and would like to expand your community networks? Then the Verde Valley Leadership Program is for you!

VVL is currently accepting applications for Class XII from individuals aspiring to become leaders, those just starting their leadership careers, and those in positions of leadership that are looking to heighten their leadership acumen. Verde Valley Leadership Program (VVL) was built by profession-als from various businesses and disciplines throughout the area and is celebrating its 11th anniver-sary. With over 100 program graduates, VVL provides skills to an array of valuable contributors in private, public and non-profit organizations throughout our community. Participants come from many walks of life: from CEOs to administrative personnel and those seeking to advance their ca-reers.

The Filardo Group, for the 12th year in a row, will be conducting the leadership retreat taking place Sept. 8-9, 2017. Al and Jodie Filardo, two of six founders of VVL, are educated, trained and certi-fied in their fields of organizational development, coaching, and economic development and have practiced and applied their leadership skills both in public and private entities in multiple cultures around the globe. Their degrees are from Stanford, ASU, and the University of San Francisco.

With leadership skills taught by the Filardo Group, our graduates are propelled to realize and reach their personal and professional goals. VVL opens doors by helping participants discover hidden talents inspiring servant leadership, their desires to give back to their community, and to make a difference or to leave their mark. Verde Valley Leadership has made a difference in the profession-al status of graduates, teaching skills they need to succeed in leadership.

Along with the Filardos' teachings, class members also benefit from skill-building training days, in-cluding public speaking and presentation skills. Learning is further enhanced by the opportunity to attend field trips throughout the Verde Valley. Participants also have the opportunity to shadow a professional whose leadership quality and style they admire.

If you are interested in joining Verde Valley Leadership Class XII, or have business associates you believe may benefit from this leadership program, please contact Krishan Ginige, Recruitment Committee Chairperson, for applications and more information.

Krishan may be reached at Krishan@sec-landmgt.com or (928) 202-6310. The on-line application is available at vvleadership.org.

The deadline to apply has been extended to May 15, 2017.

Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon set for May 9

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon May 9th, 2017 at 11am at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood. Your local and state political representatives will be speaking on the latest issues that affect us . Lunch served will include main dish, salad and dessert with Coffee or Iced Tea @ $11.00. Without lunch, there is a meeting fee of $3, Sodas are $1 extra.

Lunch is Served at 11:15 AM. RSVP by email MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol Lucas at 928-301-2121

Fibromyalgia/Arthritis/Chronic Pain Support Group meets May 13

The Fibromyalgia / Arthritis / Chronic Pain and Related Diseases Support Group May 2017 Meeting will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Conference Room A at the Verde Valley Medical Center located at 269 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood, AZ from 10 am - Noon. This month we are pleased to have Kristi Crozier, OTS, CTRS, student Occupational Therapist at Entire Care, Camp Verde presenting the topics “Benefits of Gentle Yoga & Joint Protection for Fibromyalgia".

We welcome group members their family, friends and interested members of our community to our meetings. Refreshments will be provided by Verde Valley Medical Center.

This will be our last meeting for the summer months, our meetings will resume on Saturday, September 9, 2017.

For further information please contact Barbara Baty at 928 649-0248.

The Fibromyalgia/Arthritis/Chronic Pain/Related Diseases Support Group is supported by NAU and Entire Care

Lake Montezuma to host Dump the Drugs event May 20

A “Dump the Drugs” event will be held on Saturday, May 20th, in Lake Montezuma at the Beaver Creek Adult Center. The Beaver Creek Community Action Team, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and MATFORCE are hosting this event.

Ninety one people die each day in the nation from opioid overdose. The CDC reports that prescription pain relievers are the driving force behind those deaths. Proper disposal of unwanted medication will help keep potentially dangerous drugs out of the wrong hands and also from getting into our water systems.

Unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10:00 AM and noon at Beaver Creek Adult Center, 4250 E. Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma.

For more information call 928-708-0100 or online at matforce.org.

Safe River Recreation Introductory workshops May 13

The first of two Safe River Recreation Introductory workshops will be held on Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m/to 3 p.m., at lower TAPCO recreation area just off of Sycamore Road. This popular event is sponsored by VRVNO http://vrvno.org/. Learn to kayak the Verde River. Meet with local experts and river runners and learn which boats are appropriate for the area. You will also learn about equipment and safety procedures. We’ll practice getting in and out of a kayak, how to read river currents and use various paddle strokes to navigate river waters. You will also learn how to avoid flips, how to self-rescue if you do, and swimming in moving water. After a break for lunch it is time to paddle down a section of the Verde River. Join expert kayaker Dylan Anderson with South by Southwest Adventures, http://sbsouthwest.com/ as he leads this workshop. All river-related gear will be provided including kayaks, paddles and life jackets - bring your own boat and gear if you wish. Must be 12 yrs old - if under 18 accompanied by an adult. Limited to 20 people. If event is full, get on the waitlist and also watch for our next workshop in October.

Contact & Info: 928-300-3880 events@vrvno.org

Registration: 928-282-2202 │ registrar@vrvno.org

Register at: http://www.cvent.com/d/65qmpz

Understanding Alzheimer’s dementia; program set for May 18

Join Angels Care Home Health at Camp Verde Community Library on May 18th from 1-3 p.m. in the Terracotta Room for a supportive and informational program that will teach you how to handle/care for those living with Alzheimer’s Dementia. Some topics to be discussed include: the stages of Alzheimer’s Dementia, how to handle stress, and techniques for dealing with the behaviors. Please RSVP by May11th by calling Ann Whalen at 216-789-9102.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ 86322. For more information contact Ann Whalen at 216-789-9102 or contact Camp Verde Community Library at 928-554-8391.

Alzheimer’s caregivers support group meets at Verde Valley Medical Center

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one in eight older Americans suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only cause of death among the top 10 in the nation that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed. As the disease becomes more prevalent as people live longer, their caregivers often find themselves in need of support and resources.

The free support group program addresses such issues. These meetings for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients are held the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. (please arrive by 9:45 a.m.) The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.



The group meets at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Meeting Room A. Enter the hospital at the Outpatient Services Entrance. The organizers are excited to host this support group at VVMC as it is a more central location. And, experts from the hospital will be asked to speak periodically. This support group is open to everyone, and we are extending an invitation especially to people who have not been able to attend before. Vast amounts of information is available, so if you have ANY interest in memory disorders, please come check us out. Bonnie Shimko from AZ Care Management Solutions is an official facilitator and will be making as many meetings as she can. For information, call Bonnie at (928) 300-0172 or Barbara at (928) 634-2638 or Fran at (928) 301-3852.

Verde Valley Voices spring concert May 7

Spring is in the air. Beauty is all around us and the Verde Valley Voices have just the music for you! This year we continue to celebrate bringing you 20 years of quality choral music with a collection of wonderful favorites. Pop tunes everyone should know like Mona Lisa, Where or When, All the Things You Are, and Dream a Little Dream of Me. Sprinkle in some rousing spirituals like Band of Angels and Walkin' In the Spirit with classic tunes like Battle Hymn of the Republic and Dry Your Tears, Africa and what you get is an afternoon you won't soon forget.

We offer two concerts this spring - each one unique but complementing the other. "I love the fact that the Voices now have three choirs," Trish Wood is president of the group. "The big choir is fantastic, but the small ones are singing music especially for their sound and each one is different."

The Noteables and Belle Voce are presenting a concert together in Sedona this year. On Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. they will perform at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Aroyo Pinon. Music by masters like Nat King Cole, Dale Evans, Duke Ellington, Mama Cass, and Rogers and Hart are sure to keep you entertained. Admission is non-perishable food donations for the Sedona Food Bank. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

On Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. and 90 voice Verde Valley Voices will present their spring concert. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church on 89A. Tickets are $10 each (children 12 and under are free) and can be purchased at Mount Hope Foods, Verde Floral, Immaculate Conception Church, and Desert Dancer in Cottonwood; Thanks a Latte in Camp Verde; Jay's Bird Barn in Sedona, or from any choir member you know. Tickets are also available at the door.

"I love showing off this choir," says Joy Simons, director. "They work very hard throughout the year and it really shows at the concerts. I can't wait for you to hear them! I know you'll be happy you came."

Camp Verde offers bus trip to DBacks vs Pirates Game May 13

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation’s next trip to see the Diamondbacks is Saturday May 13 against the Pittsburg Pirates. Don’t miss this chance to see the red hot Diamondbacks from great field level seats for only $50 for ticket and bus. Let us drive you to the game at air-conditioned Chase Field and drop you only minutes from your seats.

The trip leaves from Parks & Recreation at 2:30 pm for this evening game. Let us deal with traffic and parking while you relax. The Diamondbacks are off to a great start this season and need your support to continue. If you miss this trip or just want more, we have four other opportunities this year. Join us Sunday June 11 to take on the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday July 9 against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday August 12 we take on the World Champion Chicago Cubs and Saturday September 9 finish with the San Diego Padres.

Sunday games leave at 10:30 am and Saturday games leave at 2:30 pm. Return time depends on the game duration. For best seats register by May 1. For information contact Shawna Figy at (928)554-0829. To register come by the Camp Verde Parks & Recreation office 395 S. Main Street.

Camp Verde Library hosts Discover NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space

Camp Verde Community Library: Discover NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space, a national traveling exhibition will be on display at Camp Verde Community Library from May 6, 2017 to July 28, 2017. The exhibition covers six key NASA areas: Human Exploration, Earth Science, Mars Exploration, Solar System and Beyond, Aeronautics, and Technology.

Getting people interested in science can be a challenge, but Discover NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space, makes it fun. The exhibit includes stunning imagery, hands-on activities, and multimedia experiences such as a near real-time kiosk called, Eyes on Exoplanets; an immersive experience of astronauts living onboard the International Space Station; a touch table interactive where users can build their own solar systems; two large touchable meteorite samples, a wind tunnel interactive; and many more engaging activities. Camp Verde Community Library will offer a related series of public events to bring STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) programming to children, teens and adults.

“We are pleased that Camp Verde Community Library was selected to be one of eight sites nationwide to host the Discover NASA exhibit,” said Library Directory, Kathy Hellman. “People of all ages and backgrounds will find that the exhibition explores space science in a way that is understandable, captivating and relevant.”

The exhibition featuring interactive displays and hands-on activities will be accompanied by a series of programs and events, including Friday afternoon S.T.E.A.M. Time, Space Camp @the Library, presentations from Ken Zoll, Executive Director of Verde Valley Archaeology Center, night sky viewing and daytime solar viewing with Astronomers of the Verde Valley, programs from the Lowell Observatory outreach team, presentations from CVHS Astronomy teacher Matt Malloy, and much more. For a full schedule of events, visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. The exhibition is free and open to the public during library hours, MON 9:00a - 8:00p, TUE-WED 9:00a-5:30p, THU-FRI 9:00a-8:00p, SAT 9:00a - 5:30p.

DISCOVER NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space, a traveling exhibit for libraries, s part of the STAR Library Education Network (STAR_Net) led by the National Center for Interactive Learning at the Space Science Institute. Discover NASA is supported through a grant from NASA.

Family Movies at the Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Volunteers needed for Operation Graduation

Mingus Union High School will hold Operation Graduation for the 2017 graduates.

Operation Graduation is a safe, all-night, drug and alcohol free party for Mingus Union High School graduates and friends.

Volunteer chaperones are needed for the event scheduled for the night of May 26 at the Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Center. For more information, contact Mark Axamit at 928-202-8654 or email mark.axamit@gmail.com.

Verde River: State of the Watershed Conference 2017 May 10-11

The Verde Watershed Restoration Coalition (VWRC) announces The Verde River: State of the Watershed Conference on May 10-11, 2017. This two-day event will kick off with Verde Watershed field trips on Wednesday, May 10, led by local watershed experts. On Thursday, May 11, participants can attend conference sessions and hear the opening and keynote speakers at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse in historic Clarkdale.

This event is held to bring together the broad network of partners, community members, local leadership, scientists, restoration practitioners, business owners, and all other river enthusiasts who have a vested interest in the health of the Verde River Watershed. Tickets are $35 for entry to the two-day event. The ticket price includes access to field trips and conference activities. Two of the 12 field trips planned have an extra cost.

Field trips will highlight the Verde River Watershed’s recreation, ecology, hydrology, restoration, wildlife, and community in locations ranging from the Verde River Headwaters to Fossil Creek, with many options in between, across the Verde Valley touring recreation, restoration, and cultural sites.

Day two of the conference welcomes opening speaker Mr. Vincent Randall, Elder of the Yavapai-Apache Nation, and keynote speaker Ms. Sarah Porter, Director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy. The conference aims to bring participants into the fold of the state of the Verde River Watershed through discussions on Sustaining Flows, Restoring Habitat, and Building Community.

To see the event schedule, full list of sponsors, and to register visit http://bit.do/Verde-Conference. For any questions, please contact Laura Jones, Conference Planner, at laura@verderivergreenway.org, call (928) 451-6860 or visit http://www.verderivergreenway.org. VWRC invites the community to join for this inaugural event and contribute to its success.

VWRC is a program of Friends of Verde River Greenway (Friends), a non-profit 501(c)3. VWRC is a collaborative effort uniting landowners, organizations and agencies in their common interest in the health of the Verde River Watershed. Friends restores, preserves and promotes the natural, cultural, scenic and recreational resources of the Verde River and its tributaries.

52nd annual Jerome Historic Home and Building Tour May 20-21

The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is preparing its yearly exploration of the back streets of this historic mining town with the 52nd Annual Home and Building Tour. Save the dates of May 20-21, 2017 for a look at some never before shown gems in the mile-high town.

Visitors may have wondered about the large building on Hill Street on the way up to the Grand Hotel. The owners of the Clubhouse will open their doors for a preview of this amazing structure. Originally a hospital, in 1928 the mining company decided to create a clubhouse for employees and residents of Jerome and Clarkdale. There was a modern library, ballroom, meeting rooms, kitchen, ladies lounge and cloakroom. The building is about to be renovated into beautiful condos and guests will have a tour of the spaces before their transformation. Six more homes are on the tour including a charming small house on The Boardwalk.

Park out at the 300 level and a bus will bring you to town for your tickets. The Tour starts with ticket sales at Spook Hall on Hull Avenue. As last year, adults will pay $20 and $10 for kids. Free for children under 3. There will be lots of steps (not handicapped accessible) so wear comfortable shoes and prepare for an adventure. Three of the venues by the Clubhouse are close enough to walk from one to the next. Then board a van to be driven to a home in The Gulch. Back in the van, you will be driven to the North/Dundee area for a look at 3 more homes, all filed with charm and loving attention to detail.

Visit jeromechamber.com for advance tickets sales or call the chamber at 928-634-2900.

Montezuma Well needs volunteers for traditional use garden

Montezuma Well has reestablished their traditional use garden and is looking for a few regular volunteers to help keep it maintained on a weekly basis. Volunteer opportunities are not limited to individuals. Groups are also encouraged to participate. Getting your hands dirty with fellow co-workers is a great team building exercise. Educational programs will be offered to school and scout groups interested in assisting as well.

To learn more about the program, contact Volunteer Coordinator Krystina Isaac at (928) 567-3322x223 or email her at Krystina_Isaac@nps.gov.

Montezuma Well is a free site to visit every day from 8am to 5pm, with the exception of Christmas Day, when the site is closed. The garden and picnic area close at 4pm.

Over 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and monuments and create close-to-home recreational and cultural opportunities. Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 W. Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ. For further information, call 928-634-5564, visit www.nps.gov/tuzi or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

12th annual Bob Dylan Birthday Party Concert May 20

Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to host, the 12th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Party Concert. Bob Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature on December 10, 2016, and he and his music will be honored right here in Cottonwood at the 12th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Concert on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m., at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.

Get your tickets early for this historically sell out event. Dylan fans have known for decades that the songs and music of Robert Zimmerman have transcended what songs and music have always been, that they were poetry and commentary and more, and have endured with meaning for over half a century.