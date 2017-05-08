Grasshopper Grill expands live music to five nights

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, now features live entertainment Tuesdays through Saturdays. Five nights a week, starting at 5:30 P.M., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea, offering up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. With a winning smile and easy going personality, Rick’s presentation goes down easy and stays with you through the night.

Wednesday, it’s Skip Garrit and Friends. This trio serves up the best in country music, performed with the greatest respect for the original sounds and artists. Skip is a Verde Valley mainstay in the music scene. Often in the same song he will alternate between the steel guitar and the Fender in his lap. His rolodex of musicians is deep in talent, so whoever he has join him, the result is pure country done right.



Then, be sure to come early for Thunder & Lightnin’ Thursday for an evening of Roots-Bluegrass-Americana. This must-see show features Rob Gibbs’ banjo-guitar-harmonica magic, and Belita Mullinax’s muse filled up-the-holler fiddle authenticity. With Steve Estes’ orchestral work on the 12-string guitar, and it’s no surprise Thunder & Lightnin’ (and other noise from up the holler) is exciting audiences throughout north-central Arizona.

Add your favorite tunes of all genres, glorious three part harmony, a double dose of fun and humor, and you will be back again and again.

Friday, May 12th, it’s acoustic rock musician Tommy ‘Rocks” Anderson. Tommy combines a mix of classic rock, pop, reggae, R&B and original songs along with the best of the Beatles to create truly memorable shows. Often incorporating a loop pedal into his solo acoustic shows, Tommy gets rave reviews from his audiences and is surely a performer you will not want to miss.

Saturday, May 13th, it’s the masterful stylings of Michael Midkiff. Accolades from fellow musicians do not come easily, but when they do it really means something. Among his peers Michael is known as an amazing guitarist, dubbed by many as “master of guitar”. A jazz guitarist by nature, Michael weaves that style through swing, Latin, and jazz standards. Adding his takes on tunes by artists such as Billy Joel, Eric Clapton, and Leon Russell really rounds out the show. From your first beverage to your last bite of dinner, Michael will make your Grasshopper evening most memorable.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Rd., Cornville. (928) 649-9211