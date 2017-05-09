Camp Verde looks for public feedback on annual budget

Though most in attendance were either employed by the Town of Camp Verde or on its council, Camp Verde Finance Director Mike Showers presented the fiscal year 2017-2018 proposed, tentative budget Monday in the Community Center gymnasium.

Town Manager Russ Martin has projected a revenue of about $8.4 million with general fund expenses expected to be about $7.15 million and another $1.1 million allocated to Capital Improvements Projects and debts, a profit of about $136,000 in the upcoming fiscal year.

A copy of the proposed tentative budget can be found at http://www.campverde.az.gov/wp-content/uploads/2010/08/FY18-Budget-Operations-Presentation-to-Council.pdf.