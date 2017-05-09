Community band goes to movies

The spring concert theme this year is “Cottonwood Community Band Goes to the Movies.” One concert was held last Saturday at the Cottonwood Recreation Center and a second performance will be Sunday, May 14 at 3 p.m. at the Camp Verde Multi-Use Theater.
