Obituary: Rose Craig 1928-2017

Rose Craig, 87 of Cottonwood, passed away on April 20, 2017. She was born on November 26, 1928 in Muncie, IN to Earl and Amelia Fuller.
Rose attended school in Muncie.
Rose was a great mom and grandmom. She traveled the US in an RV with her sweetheart of 72 years.
Rose is survived by her husband of 72 years Adrian of Cottonwood; sons Joe and his wife Pam of Oregon and Steve and his wife Becky of AZ and daughters Robin and her husband Mike of Colorado and Becci of Arizona.
There are no public services planned.
