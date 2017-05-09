Pile burning planned on the Verde Ranger District May 8-12

VERDE VALLEY – Fire managers on the Verde Ranger District plan to burn piles on Mingus Mountain May 8-12, weather conditions permitting.

According to the Arizona Emergency Information Network (AzEIN), locations are near the Methodist Camp, Lookout Tower and Mingus Campground (T15N, R2E, Sec 10).

Piles have been generated from harvest activity and Timber Stand Improvement (TSI) thinning’s, stated AzEIN.

Smoke will be visible in the immediate areas of the burn activity.

No road closures are anticipated, however in the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed fire burn units as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area, stated a news release from AzEIN.

“Prescribed fires are one of the most effective tools available to resource managers for restoring fire-adapted ecosystems. These burns will mimic natural fires by reducing hazardous fuels accumulations, and reintroduce fire into a fire dependent system; recycling nutrients and increasing habitat diversity.

Each prescribed burn is designed to meet specific objectives. Benefits from these treatments help to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience. Prescribed fires are managed with firefighter and public safety as the first priority,” stated the release.

All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather forecasts, fuels moisture levels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).