Verde Valley boys track and field athletes rack up top 10 finishes at state championships

MESA – Led by Camp Verde High sophomore Christopher Holdgrafer, Verde Valley boys high school track and field athletes racked up top 10 finishes last week at the state championships at Mesa Community College.

Holdgrafer finished second in the Division IV 110m hurdles, in 16.24, a personal record.

“It went pretty well,” said Camp Verde track and field head coach Mike O’Callaghan about the state meet. “For Chris it went super. He set his personal best and ended up second place overall, which also gets him automatically eligible for Meet of Champions on Thursday.

Holdgrafer also finished 21st in the long jump and 19th in the triple jump.

Camp Verde junior Nate Schultz finished fourth in the Division IV triple jump (42-05.00) and 13th in the long jump.

“He jumped much better than he did last year at state,” O’Callaghan said, “and while he didn’t hit his target, he wanted to jump 44 feet at state, the wind conditions and all just weren’t quite conducive to really great jumping, between the wind and the heat, nether was really conducive to really great performances.”

Schultz took sixth in the 300m hurdles, getting a PR of 43.78.

Sedona Red Rock senior Joe Glomski won the Division IV triple jump (44-07.00) and the long jump (23-06.00).

Sedona Red Rock finished fifth, scoring 36 points. Camp Verde was 16th with 16 points.

Sophomore Kendrew Streck led the way for Mingus Union. He was ninth in the shot put in Division III, throwing 45-00.50 and 12th in the discus. The Mingus Union boys finished ninth in the 4x800 relay, in 8:36.99.

“It went pretty good overall,” said Mingus Union track and field head coach Yancey DeVore. “They were ninth in the 4x8 and Kendrew Streck finished ninth in the shot put, which was really good, so I mean there was some positive things that came out of there. Ultimately you want more kids in that top 10 but man, at state you have the top kids in the state so it’s harder to do that but I’m ready proud of the kids that went down there and how they performed and considering those conditions they were running in.”

Marauder senior Ryan Alexander was 20th in the 800 meters.

Tucson Canyon del Oro senior Turner Washington set the state record for the third time, throwing a 218-7 in winning the Division II title.

Camp Verde junior Mathew Wade was 22nd in the discus.

“Mathew didn’t have a real great day,” O’Callaghan said. “He didn’t qualify for finals unfortunately, but good experience overall, he had a great year, just didn’t work for him.”

Holdgrafer and possibly Schultz will head to the AZ Meet of Champions on Thursday at Brophy Prep in Phoenix at 3:30 p.m. The meet is for this first through third place in all divisions at state and the top 20 overall in all levels.

The meet offers Holdgrafer one last chance to get to 16 seconds in the hurdles and Schultz to 44 feet in the triple jump.

“It’s a good reward for the kids who succeeded throughout the year and did take that next leap up in their athletic career,” O’Callaghan said. “It shows a lot of growth both on the physical side in their ability and also mentally in saying ‘I can do this, I can compete with the top people at state.’”