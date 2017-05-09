What's Happening: May 10, 2017

‘Wish to Dance’ at Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts May 20

From the Heart Music and Dance presents the 2017 Spring Dance Performance “Wish to Dance” Saturday May 20th at 2 pm and Sunday May 21th at 3 pm at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 410 Camp Lincoln Road, Camp Verde.

This enjoyable production is under the direction of Artistic Director/Owner Shalane Moore. The Spring Dance Performance is a special favorite featuring an assortment of dance styles such as ballet, hip hop, jazz, tap and contemporary from dancers ages 2 up through 18. With colorful costumes and entertaining music, this is a performance the audience will love to see!

You can purchase your tickets by Phone 928-300-5234 at the studio located at 470 S Main St Cottonwood or at the door the day of the performance. $15 for adults; $10 for students and military

Local Artist Crafts at Library May 16

The Cottonwood Public Library’s Artist’s Corner program is an informal live-art demonstration held on the third Tuesdays of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The purpose of the program is to inspire patrons to create their own art while also promoting and supporting the wealth of talented local artists in the Verde Valley area.

On Tuesday, May 16 the Artist’s Corner will be hosting paper crafter Nancy Inchausti. “I am a creative coach teaching an abundance of techniques using various types of paper with rubber stamps to make greeting cards, gift boxes, treat holders, memory keeping books and more,” Nancy says. “I have loved various forms of art and crafting my whole life,” she added.

Make your very own bookmark with the help of a paper crafting professional. Drop in any time between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the third Tuesdays of the month and get a behind-the-scenes look at professional artists practicing their craft. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

NAZCCA to attend Flagstaff City Council meeting May 16

The Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance (NAZCCA) will be attending the Flagstaff City Council meeting on May 16.

Soon after the opening, under person to be heard, a representative will hand off the first thousand signatures on a petition from concerned Northern Arizona citizens urging local, state and national actions to mitigate climate change.

This event will be respectful and peaceful and non-partisan and non-disruptive.



This is NAZCCA’s first baby step to hand over copies of signatures, with more already in the works.



The petition endorses strong local climate action plans, national fee-dividend policy, and incentives for energy efficiency or solar and wind power.

Folks or organizations concerned about climate change will join to show community support.

“Our efforts of course don’t end here. We are determined to gather the next thousand signatures by September or October,” said Rolfi vom Dorp, a NAZCCA community organizer, “and we are asking for volunteers in September to launch housemeetings on climate change. We are also launching a similar petition drive this week in Sedona. In Prescott, we supported similar actions and will come back again in the fall. We have worked with other groups. The Citizens Climate Lobby, endorsers of a national fee dividend policy, have been especially supportive.”



Members of organizations concerned about climate change are encouraged to display not more than one sign of their group name.

Groups endorsing the petition will receive a special acknowledgment.



Democrats of the Red Rocks to host discussion on future of citizen initiatives May 18

The Democrats of the Red Rocks will host a discussion about preserving the Arizona Citizens Initiative at its breakfast on Thursday, May 18, at 8 a.m. at the Olde Sedona Family Restaurant, located at 1405 West State Route 89A. April Maldonado, Field Director for Arizona Wins, will be the guest speaker.

Several laws passed this year tighten the citizen initiative process. Arizona citizens may initiate legislation as either a state statute or constitutional amendment.

Citizens also have the power to repeal legislation. Lawmakers made substantial changes to the system this legislative session, without input from voters.

Citizen Initiatives have boosted both conservative and liberal causes.

They are best known as tools for advancing causes that the public wants, but the Legislature does not. The Citizens Initiative has been part of the Arizona Constitution since statehood.



Governor Ducey recently signed a bill banning initiative campaigns from paying petition gatherers.

Critics say this potentially means voters will see fewer options on the ballot.

He signed another bill that applies “strict” criteria to initiative paperwork.

Petitions will be thrown out if they don’t have seven-point type instead of eight, have margins that are three-quarters of an inch at the top instead of half an inch, or meet other specific criteria.

Previously, judges were able to determine “substantial compliance,” which allowed them to decide if thousands of valid voter signatures should be tossed in the trash or not when the format was imperfect.

Voting rights groups have opposed these recent changes, and have called the bills an attack on citizens’ rights to enact their own laws.

Ms. Maldonado, of Arizona Wins, a 501(c)(4) formed in 2011 around issues of voter rights will speak about the future of the Citizens Initiative process.

The breakfast is open to the public. There is a $12 fee to cover to cost of breakfast.

DORR is presenting the program as part of its critical issues breakfast series held on the third Thursday of the month.

The organization presents a different issue at each. All breakfasts are open to the public.

Professional Women’s Group Networking event set for May 16

Join us for our next PWG PM Networking Event on Tuesday, May 16 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Our host is the Page Springs Cellars Winery and Vineyards. Each PWG Woman will have the opportunity to promote her business or service. Let us know if you are interested by visiting our FaceBook Event Page: facebook.com/groups/azpwg/

Food: $16/person ($17 w/tax): Charcuterie spread consisting of a selection of locally produced cheeses, house cured meats and sausage, house-made pickles, Tuscan bean salad, orzo salad, house-made jam and mustard accompanied by crostini and house-made bread.

Wine: Selection of (2) whites and (2) red wines for purchase by the glass and bottle

Our own Elke Schreiber is our speaker, a retired registered nurse, massage therapist, and reflexologist.

She has been practicing healing Reflexology for 20 years in her studio and making house calls.

As a member of the Arizona Reflexology Association, she keeps herself continuously educated and now offers Toe reading which shows us how we are walking our life path.

Every organ of the body is accessible through the feet and opens the door to body and soul. Her topic is Soul to Sole.

There will be a raffle drawing for a free luncheon in July and some really great door prizes as well. Registration for this event is NOT necessary. Just “show up.”

And remember PWG has no “dues”. We are supported by our sponsors and YOU.

The Professional Women’s Group is committed to igniting personal and professional growth with events focused on inspiring women through networking and education.

Contact info@pwgaz.org.

Less Stress? Oh Yes! Free class held May 18

Would you like to successfully address and handle your stress? Once you learn about the intricate and reliable interaction between aromatherapy and essential oils—and your body and mind—you will have a powerful and scientifically proven tool for improving and maintaining your personal health and well-being. The free class will be held May 18 at the Camp Verde Community Library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Pre-registration appreciated. Call or text Sarah at 928.451.4847 or Honey at 404.626.5535

Library Advisory Board Meeting scheduled for May 17

The Library Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 at 5:00 p.m. in the Cottonwood Public Library Meeting Room. This meeting is free and open to the public. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Cottonwood Head Start’s art show, open house set for May 18

The Cottonwood Head Start is hosting its annual art show and open house May 18 from 5-7 p.m.

Stop by the center at 270 E. Mingus Ave. to meet the teaching teams, take a tour of the school and see firsthand the wonderful and talented artists we have attending our preschool program.

The Cottonwood Head Start is an NAEYC accredited program.

Contact the staff at 928-634-8236 with any questions.

Bike to Work Week Kick Off at Garrison Park May 13

May is Bicycle Awareness Month. The City of Cottonwood and Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) are teaming up to encourage members of our community to, as Freddie Mercury once said, “Get on your bikes and ride!”.

To kick off Bike to Work Week, Garrison Park will be the scene of a host of bicycle-related events on Saturday May 13th from 8:00 to 11:30am.

Beginning at 8:00am the annual Mayor’s Ride will debuting a new route. The 2.7 mile loop will begin and end at Garrison Park and will travel through Old Town and parade down Main Street.

Immediately following the YCCHS team is hosting their Bike Rodeo promoting bike safety and fun! Children of all ages are encouraged to bring their bikes, wear their helmets and venture through a bicycle obstacle course.

Also new this year will be a Bicycle Buy & Sell. Have a bike to sell?, Bring it to the Buy & Sell! Sellers: bike check in is 8:30am to 9:00am. Twenty percent of bike sale proceeds benefit Chain Reaction- a non-profit organization who is up-cycling donated bikes and giving them to people in need.

From 9:30-11:30 staff from Zoomer’s Bike & Gear will be at Garrison Park to help set up new bikes, and conduct minor repairs to old ones. .

All events are free to the public. To find out more go to YavapaiHealth.com.

Benefits of Acupuncture for People with Parkinson Disease May 12

At the May 12th meeting of the Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group, 3:00-4:30 PM, at Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Room B, 269 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood, Arizona, everyone attending will have the opportunity to hear Sarah Mowdy, Master of Science in Oriental Medicine (MSOM) and Licensed Acupuncturist (L.Ac.) discuss the practice of acupuncture and its efficacy for treatment of symptoms of Parkinson disease.

Originating in ancient China, acupuncture is now widely practiced in the West as a type of complementary medicine. By pricking the skin with needles at various locations on the body, acupuncture is used to relieve pain, reduce nausea, improve mood, and for a variety of other conditions, as well as to improve tremors and gait issues in Parkinson disease.

Associated with Sedona Health and Healing, Mowdy treats individual patients and also offers group acupuncture for people with Parkinson’s at St. Andrew’s Church in Sedona.

Individuals with Parkinson disease, their family, care partners and friends are always invited to attend the Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group monthly meetings. The group meets the second Friday of every month, 3:00-4:30 PM, at the Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Room B, 269 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood, AZ. For more information, please contact group facilitator and Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Program Director, Judy Talley at (928) 202-7952 or judy@PMDAlliance.org.

Friends of the Library Book Sale May 15

During the week of May 15 through May 20 the Bookmarks/Friends of the Cottonwood Library group will be offering half-off the regular price of all of the books in their collection.

Cottonwood Bookmarks is the Friends of the Library group that supports the Library through raising funds for special projects and purchases. Dues and book sales from the boutique area are the major income sources. The Bookmarks boutique is to the right of the parking lot entrance of the library. The last day of the sale is Saturday, May 20. You can find some very nice books for a very nice price. Support the Library by becoming a Bookmarks member. An annual membership is $10.00 and a lifetime membership is $75.00. Membership applications are available at the Circulation Desk in the library. The Library is located at 100 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood.

Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley Announces Healing Services Day May 12

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is reaching out to the public as well as primary care providers, social workers, veterans’ services, and health and medical service providers inviting them to refer individuals to participate in Healing Services Day, Thursday, May 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The services are free and will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

Approximately 10 practitioners will be offering a variety of complimentary holistic healing modalities to individuals suffering from trauma, stress, anxiety and/or depression. Attendees will have an opportunity to receive three free 30-minute treatments from those offered which include Acupuncture, CranialSacral Therapy, Energy Medicine, Meditation, Reiki, Sound Healing, Trauma Tapping Technique, and Vibrational Body Tuning. The event will take place at The Sedona Health Spa and Vista Hall at The Collective Sedona, 7000 AZ-179, Sedona AZ.

According to The National Alliance on Mental Illness, “Approximately 1 in 5 adults in the US experiences mental illness in a given year; approximately 1 in 5 youth ages 13-18 experiences a severe mental disorder at some time during their life; and about 16 million adults in the US have had a major depressive episode in the past year.” According to Barbara Litrell, President of the Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley, “Our goal is to introduce individuals to holistic modalities that can complement their medical treatment plans and provide additional skills and tools to help manage their conditions.”

For information contact Laura Schappert, laura@returntobeing.com, (602) 931-5611 or Barbara Litrell, blitrell@aol.com, (928) 649-0135.

Eeyore or Tigger? Feeling and transforming painful emotions discussion May 20

Dr. Marta Adelsman, Life Coach in Communication and Consciousness, will conduct a class entitled “Eeyore or Tigger? Feeling and Transforming Painful Emotions” on Saturday, May 20, 10:00 AM—12:00 noon at Jerona Café in Cottonwood.

Participants will learn how to resolve emotional pain through a method designed by Dr. Adelsman to handle emotions quickly and thoroughly. This method, called “Emotional Transmutation Process,” transforms the painful emotions of anxiety, anger and sadness, resulting in increased happiness. Participants will also be introduced to “The Work” of Byron Katie (author of Loving What Is), to further the transformation of drama into joy.



$20 per person. Register by noon on Friday, May 19, by email (drmartacoach@gmail.com) or phone (928-451-9482).

Dr. Marta received her Life Coach training from The Institute for Global Listening and Communication. She earned a doctorate from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. Since moving to Arizona in 2003, she has practiced as a Life Coach

Missoula Children’s Theatre holding auditions for Rapunzel

Auditions will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) tuition free production of Rapunzel on Monday, June 5 at Verde Valley School’s Brady Hall located 3511 Verde Valley School Rd. in Sedona from 10 a.m. to noon.

Those auditioning should arrive between 9 and 10 a.m. to register and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Among the roles to be cast include Rapunzel, the Princes, Madame Gothel, Rapunzel’s Parents, the Wood Elves, Ears of Corn and a Potato, Unicorns, Pixies, Gremlins, Billy Goats Gruff, a Troll, Three Bears, a Beaver, Ogres and Mushrooms. All students, entering 1st grade through 12th grade, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to assist with the technical aspects of the production.

This summer’s MCT week marks Sedona’s 30th anniversary in bringing tuition free theatre to Sedona’s children. Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.

Rapunzel will be presented on Saturday, June 10, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Verde Valley School’s Brady Hall. A silent auction and pizza dinner will be available for purchase between the two performances. The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Sedona is presented by The Rotary Club of Sedona and Verde Valley School with support from Pagos Pizzeria and local volunteers. For more information about sponsorship, tickets or participation call Nicole Davis at (928) 301-2814.

The Rotary Club of Sedona is an affiliate of Rotary International, a service organization that works to promote world health and eradication of polio, to support the education of young people and to make the community a better place through a variety of local service activities. The Club meets every Tuesday noon at Relics Restaurant in Sedona. Rotary Club of Sedona Village Satellite meets the second and fourth Thursdays of the month in Redstone Dining at Oakcreek Country Club. Visitors are welcome. For more information go to: www.sedonarotary.org.

Law Day 2017 June 9 at Cottonwood Library

Law Day is an event in which local volunteer lawyers provide free legal advice to local residents as a way to improve access to justice and to show that lawyers are willing to help others in need without always being paid.

President Eisenhower first proclaimed May 1 to be known as “Law Day, U.S.A.” in 1958. On April 7, 1961, 36 United States Code§ 113 was enacted, stating: Law Day, U.S.A., is a special day of celebration [in] the U.S.-

(1) in appreciation of our liberties and the reaffirmation of our loyalty to the United States and of our rededication to the ideals of equality and justice under law; and

(2) for the cultivation of the respect for law that is so vital to our democratic way of life.

Community Legal Services and the Yavapai County Bar Association sponsor Law Day to show our appreciation for the people we serve and for all the freedom, equality and justice we share under the law in the U.S.

Verde Valley: 10:00 am-3:30 pm, Friday, June 9th@ Cottonwood Public Library 100 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326

Local Volunteer Lawyers will be available to give you free legal advice on any topic including domestic relations, debt collection, criminal, DUI, wills and estate planning, accident injuries and landlord/tenant (and a lot more).

Camp Verde Community Library Friday S.T.E.A.M. Schedule, May 12 Beautifully Engineered

Informal out-of-school learning to reinforce science, technology, engineering, art and math concepts

Camp Verde Community Library: Every Friday from 1:00p to 2:30p, the Library’s first floor Terracotta Room becomes a STEM learning lab. Informal out-of-school learning reinforces science, technology, engineering, (we add the arts), and math concepts through hands-on projects for kids of all ages.

With the Discover NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space exhibition in the library and participation from local students, May’s S.T.E.A.M. Time schedule is as follows:

May 12 Beautifully Engineered: CVUSD Librarian, Lisa Mina and Kathy Bohannon show how the art of paper folding is related to engineering designs and concepts. Children should be prepared to listen, learn and follow instructions.

May 19 Battle of the Bots: CVMS Cyber Cowboys demonstrate their prowess with Lego Robotics. A presentation focusing on Mars will follow a 10-15 minute snack break.

May 26 Meteorite Hunt: Using detective tools, Library Specialist, Zack Garcia, leads a hunt to find micrometeorites around the library grounds and in Rezzonico Family Park. Children should wear shoes for walking and may need sun protection.

The Discover NASA exhibition features interactive displays and hands-on activities throughout the library. Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. The exhibition is free and open to the public during library hours, MON 9:00a - 8:00p, TUE-WED 9:00a-5:30p, THU-FRI 9:00a-8:00p, SAT 9:00a - 5:30p. For a full schedule of programs, visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Hospice 101 presentation at Camp Verde Library May 17

Camp Verde Community Library: Join Julie Keeney from Hospice of the Pines for a presentation of Hospice 101 at Camp Verde Community Library on Wednesday, May 17th from 10-11 a.m. in the library’s Copper Room.

Health Care Professionals, Caregivers and individuals are invited to attend this free training which is an overview of the Hospice Care and eligibility requirements along with a true view of what hospice care is for the patient, family and Care Providers.

You may register by phone or e-mail by contacting Julie Keeney from Hospice of the Pines at 928-899-9498 or jkeeney@hospiceofthepines.com or Carson at the library at 928-554-8391 or carson.ralston@campverde.az.gov.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information on this program or any other program in the library call 928-554-8391.​

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Gospel Truth Seminar May 19 at New Hope Christian Church

Join us at Gospel Truth Seminar Friday May 19 at 6 pm at New Hope Christian Fellowship 1760 Villa Drive in Cottonwood located near Cork and Catch. Seminar topics covered will be: What does it mean to be born again, learn how to hear God’s voice, learn how to receive peace, joy and health, and how to live without fear. Audience participation with question and answers will follow the one hour presentation. Prayer for healing will also be available. For more information contact ty@cornerstoneranchaz.com.

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Summer Day Camp starts June 5

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of its Summer Day Camp. This camp is going to be fun and educational for all involved. Programming will include weekly field trips, guest speakers, walking trips to the library, movies, games, indoor and outdoor activities, arts and crafts, and much more. The camp is for youth who attended kindergarten-5th grade during the 2016-2017 school year. Cost for the camp is $18 per day, or a discounted price of $80 per week per child. Payment is due prior to the child starting camp. Preference will be given to those registering for whole weeks. Camp will begin June 5th and commence on July 28th running Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will be dropped off at the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street every day. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Registration information is available at the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main St or call Michael Marshall at (928)554-0828.

Verde Valley Leadership now accepting applications for Class XII

Are you aspiring to enhance and improve your personal and professional leadership skills? Are you new to the Verde Valley and would like to expand your community networks? Then the Verde Valley Leadership Program is for you!

VVL is currently accepting applications for Class XII from individuals aspiring to become leaders, those just starting their leadership careers, and those in positions of leadership that are looking to heighten their leadership acumen. Verde Valley Leadership Program (VVL) was built by profession-als from various businesses and disciplines throughout the area and is celebrating its 11th anniver-sary. With over 100 program graduates, VVL provides skills to an array of valuable contributors in private, public and non-profit organizations throughout our community. Participants come from many walks of life: from CEOs to administrative personnel and those seeking to advance their ca-reers.

The Filardo Group, for the 12th year in a row, will be conducting the leadership retreat taking place Sept. 8-9, 2017. Al and Jodie Filardo, two of six founders of VVL, are educated, trained and certi-fied in their fields of organizational development, coaching, and economic development and have practiced and applied their leadership skills both in public and private entities in multiple cultures around the globe. Their degrees are from Stanford, ASU, and the University of San Francisco.

With leadership skills taught by the Filardo Group, our graduates are propelled to realize and reach their personal and professional goals. VVL opens doors by helping participants discover hidden talents inspiring servant leadership, their desires to give back to their community, and to make a difference or to leave their mark. Verde Valley Leadership has made a difference in the profession-al status of graduates, teaching skills they need to succeed in leadership.

Along with the Filardos’ teachings, class members also benefit from skill-building training days, in-cluding public speaking and presentation skills. Learning is further enhanced by the opportunity to attend field trips throughout the Verde Valley. Participants also have the opportunity to shadow a professional whose leadership quality and style they admire.

If you are interested in joining Verde Valley Leadership Class XII, or have business associates you believe may benefit from this leadership program, please contact Krishan Ginige, Recruitment Committee Chairperson, for applications and more information.

Krishan may be reached at Krishan@sec-landmgt.com or (928) 202-6310. The on-line application is available at vvleadership.org.

The deadline to apply has been extended to May 15, 2017.

Fibromyalgia/Arthritis/Chronic Pain Support Group meets May 13

The Fibromyalgia / Arthritis / Chronic Pain and Related Diseases Support Group May 2017 Meeting will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Conference Room A at the Verde Valley Medical Center located at 269 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood, AZ from 10 am - Noon. This month we are pleased to have Kristi Crozier, OTS, CTRS, student Occupational Therapist at Entire Care, Camp Verde presenting the topics “Benefits of Gentle Yoga & Joint Protection for Fibromyalgia”.



We welcome group members their family, friends and interested members of our community to our meetings. Refreshments will be provided by Verde Valley Medical Center.

This will be our last meeting for the summer months, our meetings will resume on Saturday, September 9, 2017.

For further information please contact Barbara Baty at 928 649-0248.

The Fibromyalgia/Arthritis/Chronic Pain/Related Diseases Support Group is supported by NAU and Entire Care

Lake Montezuma to host Dump the Drugs event May 20

A “Dump the Drugs” event will be held on Saturday, May 20th, in Lake Montezuma at the Beaver Creek Adult Center. The Beaver Creek Community Action Team, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and MATFORCE are hosting this event.

Ninety one people die each day in the nation from opioid overdose. The CDC reports that prescription pain relievers are the driving force behind those deaths. Proper disposal of unwanted medication will help keep potentially dangerous drugs out of the wrong hands and also from getting into our water systems.

Unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10:00 AM and noon at Beaver Creek Adult Center, 4250 E. Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma.

For more information call 928-708-0100 or online at matforce.org.

Safe River Recreation Introductory workshops May 13

The first of two Safe River Recreation Introductory workshops will be held on Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m/to 3 p.m., at lower TAPCO recreation area just off of Sycamore Road. This popular event is sponsored by VRVNO http://vrvno.org/. Learn to kayak the Verde River. Meet with local experts and river runners and learn which boats are appropriate for the area. You will also learn about equipment and safety procedures. We’ll practice getting in and out of a kayak, how to read river currents and use various paddle strokes to navigate river waters. You will also learn how to avoid flips, how to self-rescue if you do, and swimming in moving water. After a break for lunch it is time to paddle down a section of the Verde River. Join expert kayaker Dylan Anderson with South by Southwest Adventures, http://sbsouthwest.com/ as he leads this workshop. All river-related gear will be provided including kayaks, paddles and life jackets - bring your own boat and gear if you wish. Must be 12 yrs old - if under 18 accompanied by an adult. Limited to 20 people. If event is full, get on the waitlist and also watch for our next workshop in October.

Contact & Info: 928-300-3880 events@vrvno.org

Registration: 928-282-2202 │ registrar@vrvno.org

Register at: http://www.cvent.com/d/65qmpz

Understanding Alzheimer’s dementia; program set for May 18

Join Angels Care Home Health at Camp Verde Community Library on May 18th from 1-3 p.m. in the Terracotta Room for a supportive and informational program that will teach you how to handle/care for those living with Alzheimer’s Dementia. Some topics to be discussed include: the stages of Alzheimer’s Dementia, how to handle stress, and techniques for dealing with the behaviors. Please RSVP by May11th by calling Ann Whalen at 216-789-9102.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ 86322. For more information contact Ann Whalen at 216-789-9102 or contact Camp Verde Community Library at 928-554-8391. ​

Alzheimer’s caregivers support group meets at Verde Valley Medical Center

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one in eight older Americans suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only cause of death among the top 10 in the nation that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed. As the disease becomes more prevalent as people live longer, their caregivers often find themselves in need of support and resources.

The free support group program addresses such issues. These meetings for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients are held the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. (please arrive by 9:45 a.m.) The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

The group meets at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Meeting Room A. Enter the hospital at the Outpatient Services Entrance. The organizers are excited to host this support group at VVMC as it is a more central location. And, experts from the hospital will be asked to speak periodically. This support group is open to everyone, and we are extending an invitation especially to people who have not been able to attend before. Vast amounts of information is available, so if you have ANY interest in memory disorders, please come check us out. Bonnie Shimko from AZ Care Management Solutions is an official facilitator and will be making as many meetings as she can. For information, call Bonnie at (928) 300-0172 or Barbara at (928) 634-2638 or Fran at (928) 301-3852.

Camp Verde offers bus trip to DBacks vs Pirates Game May 13

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation’s next trip to see the Diamondbacks is Saturday May 13 against the Pittsburg Pirates. Don’t miss this chance to see the red hot Diamondbacks from great field level seats for only $50 for ticket and bus. Let us drive you to the game at air-conditioned Chase Field and drop you only minutes from your seats.

The trip leaves from Parks & Recreation at 2:30 pm for this evening game. Let us deal with traffic and parking while you relax. The Diamondbacks are off to a great start this season and need your support to continue. If you miss this trip or just want more, we have four other opportunities this year. Join us Sunday June 11 to take on the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday July 9 against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday August 12 we take on the World Champion Chicago Cubs and Saturday September 9 finish with the San Diego Padres.

Sunday games leave at 10:30 am and Saturday games leave at 2:30 pm. Return time depends on the game duration. For best seats register by May 1. For information contact Shawna Figy at (928)554-0829. To register come by the Camp Verde Parks & Recreation office 395 S. Main Street.

Camp Verde Library hosts Discover NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space

Camp Verde Community Library: Discover NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space, a national traveling exhibition will be on display at Camp Verde Community Library from May 6, 2017 to July 28, 2017. The exhibition covers six key NASA areas: Human Exploration, Earth Science, Mars Exploration, Solar System and Beyond, Aeronautics, and Technology.

Getting people interested in science can be a challenge, but Discover NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space, makes it fun. The exhibit includes stunning imagery, hands-on activities, and multimedia experiences such as a near real-time kiosk called, Eyes on Exoplanets; an immersive experience of astronauts living onboard the International Space Station; a touch table interactive where users can build their own solar systems; two large touchable meteorite samples, a wind tunnel interactive; and many more engaging activities. Camp Verde Community Library will offer a related series of public events to bring STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) programming to children, teens and adults.

“We are pleased that Camp Verde Community Library was selected to be one of eight sites nationwide to host the Discover NASA exhibit,” said Library Directory, Kathy Hellman. “People of all ages and backgrounds will find that the exhibition explores space science in a way that is understandable, captivating and relevant.”

The exhibition featuring interactive displays and hands-on activities will be accompanied by a series of programs and events, including Friday afternoon S.T.E.A.M. Time, Space Camp @the Library, presentations from Ken Zoll, Executive Director of Verde Valley Archaeology Center, night sky viewing and daytime solar viewing with Astronomers of the Verde Valley, programs from the Lowell Observatory outreach team, presentations from CVHS Astronomy teacher Matt Malloy, and much more. For a full schedule of events, visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. The exhibition is free and open to the public during library hours, MON 9:00a - 8:00p, TUE-WED 9:00a-5:30p, THU-FRI 9:00a-8:00p, SAT 9:00a - 5:30p.

DISCOVER NASA: From Our Town to Outer Space, a traveling exhibit for libraries, s part of the STAR Library Education Network (STAR_Net) led by the National Center for Interactive Learning at the Space Science Institute. Discover NASA is supported through a grant from NASA.

Family Movies at the Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Volunteers needed for Operation Graduation

Mingus Union High School will hold Operation Graduation for the 2017 graduates.

Operation Graduation is a safe, all-night, drug and alcohol free party for Mingus Union High School graduates and friends.

Volunteer chaperones are needed for the event scheduled for the night of May 26 at the Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Center. For more information, contact Mark Axamit at 928-202-8654 or email mark.axamit@gmail.com.

Verde River: State of the Watershed Conference 2017 May 10-11

The Verde Watershed Restoration Coalition (VWRC) announces The Verde River: State of the Watershed Conference on May 10-11, 2017. This two-day event will kick off with Verde Watershed field trips on Wednesday, May 10, led by local watershed experts. On Thursday, May 11, participants can attend conference sessions and hear the opening and keynote speakers at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse in historic Clarkdale.

This event is held to bring together the broad network of partners, community members, local leadership, scientists, restoration practitioners, business owners, and all other river enthusiasts who have a vested interest in the health of the Verde River Watershed. Tickets are $35 for entry to the two-day event. The ticket price includes access to field trips and conference activities. Two of the 12 field trips planned have an extra cost.

Field trips will highlight the Verde River Watershed’s recreation, ecology, hydrology, restoration, wildlife, and community in locations ranging from the Verde River Headwaters to Fossil Creek, with many options in between, across the Verde Valley touring recreation, restoration, and cultural sites.

Day two of the conference welcomes opening speaker Mr. Vincent Randall, Elder of the Yavapai-Apache Nation, and keynote speaker Ms. Sarah Porter, Director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy. The conference aims to bring participants into the fold of the state of the Verde River Watershed through discussions on Sustaining Flows, Restoring Habitat, and Building Community.

To see the event schedule, full list of sponsors, and to register visit http://bit.do/Verde-Conference. For any questions, please contact Laura Jones, Conference Planner, at laura@verderivergreenway.org, call (928) 451-6860 or visit http://www.verderivergreenway.org. VWRC invites the community to join for this inaugural event and contribute to its success.

VWRC is a program of Friends of Verde River Greenway (Friends), a non-profit 501(c)3. VWRC is a collaborative effort uniting landowners, organizations and agencies in their common interest in the health of the Verde River Watershed. Friends restores, preserves and promotes the natural, cultural, scenic and recreational resources of the Verde River and its tributaries.

52nd annual Jerome Historic Home and Building Tour May 20-21

The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is preparing its yearly exploration of the back streets of this historic mining town with the 52nd Annual Home and Building Tour. Save the dates of May 20-21, 2017 for a look at some never before shown gems in the mile-high town.

Visitors may have wondered about the large building on Hill Street on the way up to the Grand Hotel. The owners of the Clubhouse will open their doors for a preview of this amazing structure. Originally a hospital, in 1928 the mining company decided to create a clubhouse for employees and residents of Jerome and Clarkdale. There was a modern library, ballroom, meeting rooms, kitchen, ladies lounge and cloakroom. The building is about to be renovated into beautiful condos and guests will have a tour of the spaces before their transformation. Six more homes are on the tour including a charming small house on The Boardwalk.

Park out at the 300 level and a bus will bring you to town for your tickets. The Tour starts with ticket sales at Spook Hall on Hull Avenue. As last year, adults will pay $20 and $10 for kids. Free for children under 3. There will be lots of steps (not handicapped accessible) so wear comfortable shoes and prepare for an adventure. Three of the venues by the Clubhouse are close enough to walk from one to the next. Then board a van to be driven to a home in The Gulch. Back in the van, you will be driven to the North/Dundee area for a look at 3 more homes, all filed with charm and loving attention to detail.

Visit jeromechamber.com for advance tickets sales or call the chamber at 928-634-2900.

Montezuma Well needs volunteers for traditional use garden

Montezuma Well has reestablished their traditional use garden and is looking for a few regular volunteers to help keep it maintained on a weekly basis. Volunteer opportunities are not limited to individuals. Groups are also encouraged to participate. Getting your hands dirty with fellow co-workers is a great team building exercise. Educational programs will be offered to school and scout groups interested in assisting as well.

To learn more about the program, contact Volunteer Coordinator Krystina Isaac at (928) 567-3322x223 or email her at Krystina_Isaac@nps.gov.

Montezuma Well is a free site to visit every day from 8am to 5pm, with the exception of Christmas Day, when the site is closed. The garden and picnic area close at 4pm.

Over 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and monuments and create close-to-home recreational and cultural opportunities. Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 W. Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ. For further information, call 928-634-5564, visit www.nps.gov/tuzi or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

12th annual Bob Dylan Birthday Party Concert May 20

Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to host, the 12th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Party Concert. Bob Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature on December 10, 2016, and he and his music will be honored right here in Cottonwood at the 12th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Concert on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m., at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.

Get your tickets early for this historically sell out event. Dylan fans have known for decades that the songs and music of Robert Zimmerman have transcended what songs and music have always been, that they were poetry and commentary and more, and have endured with meaning for over half a century.