Obituary: Robert Carl Worgull

A remembrance for Robert Carl Worgull will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at 1:00 pm, at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, Arizona.

There will be a brief military service at the Cemetery’s Committal Service Shelter.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 20, 1930, his parents were Adolph and Edna Worgull. He is survived by his caring and loving wife, Dorothea of 65 years, daughters – Cindy and Edie, son – Dan, and grandchildren – Clifton, Jennifer, Jonathan, Preston, Stacey, Heather, Nathan, Amy, and Hannah.

14 great grandchildren also survive him; one great grandchild, Aeva Lee, preceded him in death.

Robert served his country in the Korean War, U.S. Army, Second Infantry Division, where he ran communication wires on the front lines. As a retired airline pilot, he continued to love flying. H flew many different aircraft in his career, including the DC3, Beech 18, Boeing 707, Cessna, and RV6&7. He enjoyed building three airplanes, lots of furniture, a pool table, and a sailboat. There was nothing he would not try to build. Robert was also a gymnast and there are many pictures in the family album of him doing handstands just about anywhere for no apparent reason.

Along with Dorothy, he loved their peaceful home of 25 years in Camp Verde, Arizona, with beautiful views of the mountains and the Verde Valley. He passed away on his own terms on



May 7, 2017 with Dorothy, Edie and Preston by his side. With tears in his eyes, he said goodbye to this life and went to meet his Savior.

In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor Robert’s memory may donate to Global Media Outreach (GMO) http://www.globalmediaoutreach.com an online missionary organization he was involved with in his later years, communicating daily with people all over the world about the Bible and the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.

