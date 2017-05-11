Watershed conference promotes community around Verde River

CLARKDALE – The State of the Verde River Watershed Conference brought a diverse group of 200 governmental and non-governmental watershed partners, academics, and the general public together to Clarkdale on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday was primarily for field trips including a kayak tour and discussion down the Clarkdale stretch of the Verde River.

On Thursday, they were scheduled to gather inside the Clark Memorial Clubhouse to listen to a day-long list of speakers about the Verde River.

The group is working together to restore habitat, sustain flows, and promote community around the Verde River, according to its agenda program.

Among the speakers scheduled were Clarkdale Mayor Doug Von Gausig, Town Manager Gayle Mabery, Sedona Vice Mayor John Martinez, Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German, Yavapai-Apache Nation Elder Vincent Randall, Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski, Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison, forest service and Arizona Game and Fish representatives, and water advocate group members. The keynote speaker was Sarah Porter, Director of ASU’s Kyl Center for Water Policy.

“The Verde River runs from its Headwaters in Paulden, 195 miles to its confluence with the Salt River below Barlett Reservoir,” explains the organization.

“The Verde River below Beasley Flat is one of only two designated Wild and Scenic rivers in Arizona. The second is Fossil Creek, a tributary to the Verde River.”

Several of the many topics included at the meeting at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse on Thursday were: “Managing Invasive Plants and Promoting Natives,” “Restoring Habitat for Birds and Wildlife,” “One for the Verde River” and “Integrating Local Land and Water Use Planning.”

Von Gausig snapped a conference photo of about a 15 kayakers after they completed their educational field trip on the Verde River on Wednesday.

Kayakers then floated to the Tuzigoot Bridge parking lot to load up vans, and drove back to Clarkdale to return kayaks and rejoin the conference.

Related Stories