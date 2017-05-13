50th Wedding Anniversary

James (Jim) and Jackie (Leister) Chastain are celebrating their 50th anniversary. Jim and Jackie were married at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church on May 12, 1967. After serving in the Navy, Jim accepted employment with Goodyear Aerospace. Shortly after beginning a new career, Jim was befriended by a local gas station owner, Jack Leister, whom introduced Jim to his daughter Jackie. The two began their married life in a powder blue MGB convertible and headed north to begin their lives together in Flagstaff. They relocated to Cottonwood in 1985 where they currently reside. Life’s milestones include the birth of their two sons, (James Robert and Jack Allen), and 8 grandchildren.