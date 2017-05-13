Help clean up Middle Verde Cemetery

CAMP VERDE – The Middle Verde Cemetery has been in existence since 1876, when James and May Human buried their infant son, one of the first deaths among the community’s early settlers.

That cemetery, located on Reservation Loop Road near the Yavapai-Apache nation, is the oldest Anglo American burial ground in the Verde Valley.

With about 1,200 Camp Verdeans now calling the Middle Verde Cemetery home, the Middle Verde Cemetery Association – MVCA – has made plans to conduct a cemetery cleanup from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20.

According to Dave Curtis, the association is comprised of volunteers who donate their time to maintain the common areas and infrastructure of the cemetery.

“We rely on the families of the buried to maintain their individual plots to help in keeping the up the appearance of the cemetery,” said Curtis, the cemetery board’s secretary and treasurer.

MVCA averages four cemetery clean-ups each year, with the “two major ones right before Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” said Curtis.

Said Curtis, the association, which are all volunteers, handles all maintenance to the cemetery’s common areas, as well as the structures and water system. Funding to maintain the cemetery comes from donations.

To help clean up the cemetery, or for more information, contact Rod Proper at 928-300-7288. Or by mail at Middle Verde Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 1, Camp Verde 86322.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42