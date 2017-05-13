Letter: Where is the Far Left?

Editor:
There must not be anyone in existence who is “Far Left.” Even though members of academia and members of the media are both politically left of center, probably over 80%, we never hear these members talk about anyone as “Far Left.” On the other hand, only 20% of those professions are right of center but we continually hear them talk about the “Far Right,” always in a disparaging manner.
Roy Miller
Phoenix
