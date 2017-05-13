Missoula Children’s Theatre holding auditions for Rapunzel

SEDONA - Auditions will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) tuition free production of Rapunzel on Monday, June 5 at Verde Valley School’s Brady Hall located 3511 Verde Valley School Rd. in Sedona from 10 a.m. to noon.

Those auditioning should arrive between 9 and 10 a.m. to register and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Among the roles to be cast include Rapunzel, the Princes, Madame Gothel, Rapunzel’s Parents, the Wood Elves, Ears of Corn and a Potato, Unicorns, Pixies, Gremlins, Billy Goats Gruff, a Troll, Three Bears, a Beaver, Ogres and Mushrooms. All students, entering 1st grade through 12th grade, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary.

Assistant directors will also be cast to assist with the technical aspects of the production.

This summer’s MCT week marks Sedona’s 30th anniversary in bringing tuition free theatre to Sedona’s children. Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.

Rapunzel will be presented on Saturday, June 10, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Verde Valley School’s Brady Hall. A silent auction and pizza dinner will be available for purchase between the two performances. The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Sedona is presented by The Rotary Club of Sedona and Verde Valley School with support from Pagos Pizzeria and local volunteers. For more information about sponsorship, tickets or participation call Nicole Davis at (928) 301-2814.

The Rotary Club of Sedona is an affiliate of Rotary International, a service organization that works to promote world health and eradication of polio, to support the education of young people and to make the community a better place through a variety of local service activities.



The Club meets every Tuesday noon at Relics Restaurant in Sedona. Rotary Club of Sedona Village Satellite meets the second and fourth Thursdays of the month in Redstone Dining at Oakcreek Country Club. Visitors are welcome. For more information go to: www.sedonarotary.org.