Motorcyclist injured at Cornville switchbacks

The rider of this motorcycle was transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash at the top of the Cornville switchbacks Thursday, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department. The deputies observed a motorcycle in the ditch and the driver of the motorcycle walking around, police said. Medical personnel arrived on scene and evaluated the rider’s injuries and transported him to the hospital, police said. VVN/Vyto Starinskas
