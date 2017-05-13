Rucker rocks at Cliff Castle Casino

Darius Rucker, country music star and singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, performs Friday night at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Stargazer Pavilion. See more pics and video on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CVbugle/.
(Photo by Bill Helm)
Darius Rucker, country music star and singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, performs Friday night at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Stargazer Pavilion. See more pics and video on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CVbugle/.
(Photo by Bill Helm)
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.