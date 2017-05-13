Say No to Drugs

Camp Verde High Schooll digital media teacher Tina Scott stands between senior Miranda Conway and freshman Gustavo Davila with their anti-drug campaign posters. As part of MatForce’s anti-drug campaign, Miranda won $250 cash grand prize for her poster, while Gustavo won his 15-16 age bracket and earned a $25 Amazon gift card. “Please bear in mind that not only did these two students beat out 84 other designs submitted by my own students, they earned these awards over hundreds of other art and design students from schools across Yavapai County,” Scott said. (Photo by Bill Helm)
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.