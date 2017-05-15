Celebrate Ranger House’s 100th birthday in Sedona

You’re invited to a family-style party to celebrate the centennial of the historic U.S. Forest Service Ranger House on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The oldest building in Sedona, this 1917 bungalow, at 250 Brewer Rd., was built for rangers and their families. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as well as being a Sedona historic landmark.

Join us for a rare opportunity to tour the unoccupied residence and the Forest Service’s adjacent barn, built in 1934. Both are owned by the city of Sedona and will form the centerpiece of a new public park to be built on the 3.4-acre site. Plans for the park will be on display along with historic photographs of the house and barn.

The free festivities are sure to attract all ages, with live music by the versatile Rice Brothers, the Sedona Historical Society’s restored 1942 fire engine, 3’s in the Trees and Yaquis Taqueria food trucks selling lunch fare and snacks, and free ice cream, while supplies last.

At noon, Janeen Trevillyan, the Historical Society’s historian and vice president, will briefly tell the story of the Sedona Ranger Station and its two remaining buildings. The USFS set up camp in the historic heart of Sedona, near the 1926 Hart Store (now called Hummingbird House, at 100 Brewer Rd.) and the original two-story home of Sedona and T.C. Schnebly.

Mayor Sandy Moriarty, a longtime Sedona resident, will also share her enthusiasm for the historic buildings and future park. “I’m excited to see the continuing development of the Ranger Station property for public use and enjoyment, while protecting and restoring its historic assets,” she said. “My good friends Wayne and Betty Thornton and their young daughter Jill lived in the Ranger residence while Wayne served as the ranger in the early ‘70’s, and I fondly recall visiting them there. So the house has special meaning for me. The city was indeed fortunate to have the opportunity to acquire this unique property.”

The city’s Historic Preservation Commission is hosting this party during National Preservation Month. The seven-member commission oversees the city’s 23 historic landmarks, recommends approval of new ones to the City Council, and advocates for the preservation of our common heritage to enrich people’s lives and their experience of Sedona.



“Each May, the Historic Preservation Commission organizes a special event to commemorate National Preservation Month. The centennial of the Ranger House is our biggest celebration yet,” said Brynn Unger, HPC’s chairperson. “We hope residents and visitors will come tour these historic buildings and offer ideas about how best to use them once they’re restored.”

Thus far, public suggestions have led the city to consider using the house and barn for community meetings and gatherings, art exhibitions, concerts, performances, poetry readings, and income-producing events such as weddings.

The wood Ranger House, built on a visible red rock foundation, was luxurious compared to the log cabin it replaced in 1917. “We want to build the best house that can be built here for $650.00,” Forest Supervisor Raymond E. Marsh wrote with his request for standard USFS house plans. He later appealed for more funds, “owing… to the high cost of materials at this time and the long distance (36 miles) over poor roads it is necessary to haul the material...”

Jesse Bushnell was the first ranger to live in the bungalow. It was enlarged over time, then converted to offices. City crews recently removed all signs of the offices, revealing a large living room with a fireplace, two airy bedrooms and at least one original wood floor.





Although several non-historic buildings have been removed and grading has begun for the park construction, on-site parking is limited. Guests are encouraged to car pool or walk to the former Ranger Station, near the intersection of Ranger and Brewer Roads.

For more information, visit sedonaaz.gov/rangerstation or call (928) 282-1154.