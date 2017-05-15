Everything, Everything
Warner Bros.
Director: Stella Meghie
Writers: J. Mills Goodloe, Nicola Yoon
Producers: Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, et al.
Cast: Amandla Stenberg, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Ana de la Reguera, Farryn VanHumbeck, et. al.
A teenager who’s lived a sheltered life because she’s allergic to everything, falls for the boy who moves in next door.
Rated PG-13 for thematic elements and brief sensuality.
Alien: Covenant
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp.
Director: Ridley Scott
Writers: John Logan, Dante Harper
Producers: David Giler, Walter Hill, Mark Huffam, Ridley Scott, et al.
Cast: Katherine Waterston, James Franco, Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, Carmen Ejogo, et. al.
The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.
Rated R for sci-fi violence, bloody images, language and some sexuality/nudity.