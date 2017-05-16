Letter: No one has done more to disrespect office of Presidency than Trump

Editor:
I couldn’t disagree more with my neighbor in Lake Montezuma who believes the newspaper’s editorial cartoons are disrespectful to the President of the United States.
No one has done more to disrespect the office of the Presidency than Donald Trump.
His constant hyperbole, inability to accept responsibility, first grader rants, small minded tweets, and a host of other non-Presidential acts have demeaned the office he holds. Late-night comedians are at a loss to equal the folly he has brought upon himself.
There is no political cartoon that could come close to encapsulating the true measure of this incompetent buffoon.
Bob Burke
Beaver Creek
Comments
nastywoman2 15 hours, 28 minutes ago
You are absolutely right about trump. He is a disgrace to this office. He has completely disrespected the presidency. His entire business career has been one of corruption & unethical practices which he has brought to the White House.
JAM 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Another example of Trump derangement syndrome.