Verde Heritagte 1929: COTTONWOOD; Pay'n Takit Opens May 6

"Pay'n Takit store No. 23 will have its formal opening in Cottonwood next Monday evening. No goods will be sold on the opening night. there will be music and refreshments, with a large variety of souvenirs for the visiting public. Several food products demonstrators will attend the opening. The new store will be open for business the following morning."

"Don Willard, well-known in the Verde district, will be the new store's manager. Willard formerly was an employee of the United Verde Extension Mining Company. Later he was with the Kovacovich grocery in Cottonwood [built during 1917, the building still stands at the corner of what is now Cactus and Main], but for the past 2 years has been with the Pay'n Takit organization."

"R. E. Nelson, Pay'n Takit supervisor for the northern Arizona zone, has been in the Verde district several days, assisting in the opening arrangements. Nelson said today that there are 10 new Pay'n Takit stores under construction in Arizona, which will bring the total chain in this state near 50."

"The new store [on the west side of Main Street] in Cottonwood is 'spic and span' in blue and white. Fresh, clean stocks are being placed today and demonstrations organized with the view of entertaining a large crowd on the opening night."

(Verde Copper News; Jerome; Friday, May 3, 1929; page 1.)

"COTTONWOOD STORE ROBBED FOR THE SECOND TIME WITHIN A YEAR."

"For the second time this year, thieves broke into the Cottonwood store of the Pay'n Takit last Thursday night. Approximately $400 in cash and checks was stolen."

"Entrance was gained through the back door by breaking it open, and then knocking off the combination of the safe."

"The store was robbed last January in much the same manner, except that the front door was forced at that time."

(Verde Copper News; Jerome; Tuesday, June 24, 1930; page 1.)

Pay'n Takit grocery stores, operated on a cash-and-carry basis, originated in Arizona during 1921. The Safeway chain moved into Arizona during 1928, and soon acquired the Pay'n Takit stores. The old market on Main Street in Jerome, managed by Don Willard for a few years, still has the "Safeway --- Pay'n Takit --- Store" black lettering on an orange background across the front.

Believing that tourist travel through Oak Creek might provide a business opportunity and provide an income for 2 families, Don and Ruth Willard acquired a "pile of rocks" along the main highway through Sedona. The first 6 cottages of their Canyon Portal motel were completed during 1946. They completed construction of their Canyon Portal Station during 1947, which still stands along with the buildings that originally housed a hardware store (built during 1950) and curio shop. (The Verde Independent; January 8, 1970; page 5.)