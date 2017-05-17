A Salute to America’s Military

Cottonwood Village will honor all Veterans on Friday.
Starting at 10 a.m., there will be the presentation of flags and the calling of names for past and present veterans - then a salute to all.
At noon, a free BBQ will be served in the Clemenceau Courtyard of Cottonwood Village for all to enjoy. All Americans and friends are invited.
Call to RSVP Lunch 928-634-4229. Cottonwood Village is located 201 E. Mingus Ave.
