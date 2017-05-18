THAT Brewery wins bronze Medal at ameriCAN™ Craft Beer Festival

COTTONWOOD – THAT Brewery claimed a bronze medal win at the ameriCAN™ Canned Craft Beer Festival in Phoenix. ameriCAN™ is one of the nation’s premier canned beer festivals featuring over 350 canned beers from 100 breweries across 20 states.

Saturday, May 6, more than 30 certified beer judges gathered at the Found:RE Hotel in Phoenix to taste and vote for their favorite beers in nine categories including: India Pale Ale, American Pale Ale, English Pale Ale, Wheat Beers, Stouts and Porters, Ambers and Browns, Golds, Blondes, Pilsners and Light Lagers, Fruit, and Specialty Beer. Following the judging, the winner beers were announced via live stream.

“What an honor for THAT to have one of our beers receive a medal out of such a great lineup of amazing breweries!” said Steve Morken, Owner/Head Brewer at THAT Brewery.

Professionally produced by HDE Agency in partnership with SanTan Brewing Company, the award winning, 7th annual ameriCAN™ Canned Craft Beer Festival was May 13 at the Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix and all winning breweries will be presented with their winning medals.

“This year our judges were blown away by the amazing canned beers we received from the craft beer community. Each year we see the quality getting better and the competition is fierce. This was our most competitive year yet and we had a record number of entries. I’d like to extend congratulations to all of the winners,” said Anthony Canecchia, founder + brewmaster, SanTan Brewing Company.

For more information about the ameriCAN™ Canned Craft Beer Festival including a list of the 2017 winners, visit www.cannedcraftbeerfest.com.