Sedona Red Rock golf earns third straight top three at state tournament

Sedona Red Rock golf continued its recent string of top three finishes at the state golf tournament.

The Scorpions finished third at the Division III State Championship last week.

Sedona Red Rock shot a 616, 305 on the first day and 311 on the second day at Randolph Dell Urich and Randolph North golf courses in Tucson.

Last season Sedona Red Rock finished second at state and third in 2015. The Scorpions won the championship in 2003 and 2002

Phoenix Northwest Christian won the tournament by five stokes over second place Chandler Valley Christian, shooting a 599.

Frankie Capan of Northwest Christian won the individual title, shooting 62 on the first day, 72 on the second and 134 total.

Seth Farmer of Sedona Red Rock tied for seventh with Matthew Bernthanl of AZLU. Farmer shot a 69 and a 75 for a total of 144.

Scorpions Daniel Bouvin (154) and Neil Smith (155) finished in 26th and 28th respectively. They both finished tied, so they ended up next to each other in the standings.

Sedona Red Rock’s Julian Travagalia was 53rd and Olivia Webster stied for 81st.

AIA’s spring season wraps up

The 2016-17 season for the Arizona Interscholastic Association concluded with some surprises.

According to Les Willsey of the AIA, of the 87 state team championships, 61 schools won at least one title and 17 more than one. Phoenix Desert Vista and Fountain Hills led the way with four championships each.

Representing Mingus Union and Camp Verde’s regions, Flagstaff won a boys cross country title and Northland Prep and girls state cross country championship.

In 5A baseball, Glendale Raymond S. Kellis won the state championship after starting the tournament as a 13 seed. In 4A, No. 1 Nogales won it’s first title since 1981, beating No. 2 Tucson Salpointe at Hi Corbett Field, where the University of Arizona baseball team plays. In 2A, Northwest Christian won the title despite losing nine seniors from a year ago.

In softball, Tucson/Southern Arizona won four of the six state championships. Last year they won three of the five, with Pueblo beating Camp Verde in the Division IV title game.

In 5A softball, two Tucson area schools met for the state title with Vail Cienega winning. Benson won the 2A state championship, upsetting Phoenix Bourgade Catholic, which had been undefeated against teams at their level and beat Camp Verde in the semifinals.