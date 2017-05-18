What's Happening: May 19, 2017.

12th annual Bob Dylan Birthday Party Concert May 20

Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to host, the 12th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Party Concert. Bob Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature on December 10, 2016, and he and his music will be honored right here in Cottonwood at the 12th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Concert on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m., at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.

Get your tickets early for this historically sell out event. Dylan fans have known for decades that the songs and music of Robert Zimmerman have transcended what songs and music have always been, that they were poetry and commentary and more, and have endured with meaning for over half a century.

Transcendental meditation class at library

Gordon Peters, certified teacher of Transcendental Meditation or TM, will give an introduction to the Transcendental Meditation Technique. He will explain why 4,000 Buddhist monks in over 100 monasteries in Asia have started the practice of TM. The benefits one gains from the practice of TM have been verified by over 380 peer-reviewed research studies, conducted at many U.S. and international universities and research centers, including Harvard Medical School, Stanford Medical School, Yale Medical School and UCLA Medical School.

The lecture will be held Friday, May 26 from 12 to 2 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room B and is free and open to the public. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.​

Faith Lutheran highway cleanup planned June 3

Faith Lutheran Church has scheduled a highway cleanup of the church’s mile on SR 260 for Saturday, June 3, and volunteers are needed to help. We are stewards of this corner of God’s green earth ... so pitch in if you can.

A crew of twelve would make this project easy to do. We provide trash grabbers, safety vests and trash bags. Recommended are long sleeve shirts, hats and gloves. Please bring your own water.

Meet at the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2021 East Fir Street at 7 am.

Come help your neighbors keep Arizona beautiful. If you have any questions, please call Dan at 928-301-6980.

Verde Village highway cleanup planned May 20 The Verde Village Property Owners’ Association will be doing a highway 260 cleanup on their 2 mile section on Saturday, May 20. We will meet at the One in Christ Church parking lot at 7 a.m. ADOT provides the bags and vests. VVPOA provides nail sticks and grabbers. It is recommended that volunteers wear long sleeves and head covering.



Gloves and water can be good ideas also. Join your neighbors and help keep Arizona beautiful. If you have any questions please call Mal at 634-9785.

American Legion Post 25 to install new officers

American Legion Post 25, 480 S. Calvary Way, in Cottonwood, will be conducting the ceremony of installing newly elected officers for the coming year. There will be a potluck dinner and live auction to follow, proceeds from the auction will be designated toward the repair of the Post’s parking lot. Members and their guests can look forward to a great time beginning at 5:00 on Sunday afternoon, May 28th, (Memorial Day Weekend). For additional information call 928-634-3004.

New hours of operation for Cottonwood Transfer Station

Beginning June 1, 2017, the City of Cottonwood Transfer Station Hours of operation will change to the following:

WEDNESDAY – 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM (lunch 11:30 -12:00)

THURSDAY – 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

FRIDAY – 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

SATURDAY – 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM (lunch 11:30 -12:00)

CLOSED SUNDAY – TUESDAY

Reminder: The transfer station no longer accepts brush.

If you have any question, please call the Transfer Station Operator @ 649-9733 or Public Works Office @ 634-8033

Summer Day Camp in Camp Verde

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is excited to announce the return of its Summer Day Camp.

This camp is going to be fun and educational for all involved. Programming will include weekly field trips, guest speakers, walking trips to the library, movies, games, indoor and outdoor activities, arts and crafts, and much more. The camp is for youth who attended kindergarten-5th grade during the 2016-2017 school year.

Cost for the camp is $18 per day, or a discounted price of $80 per week per child. Payment is due prior to the child starting camp. Preference will be given to those registering for whole weeks. Camp will begin June 5th and commence on July 28th running Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will be dropped off at the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street every day. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Registration information is available at the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main St or call Michael Marshall at (928) 554-0828.

Items sought for museum’s yard sale

If your garage and closets are overflowing with stuff you haven’t touched in years, consider putting it to good use. The Verde Historical Society seeks donations of usable items in good condition to sell at their two-day yard sale on June 16 and 17. Proceeds from the yard sale will benefit the Clemenceau Heritage Museum.

Toys, books, kitchenware, small appliances, tools and similar items will be accepted through June 14. Donations can be dropped at the museum located at 1 North Willard during regular hours. The museum is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum cannot accept encyclopedias, clothing, large furniture, large appliances, or outdated electronics and cameras.

For more information call the Clemenceau Heritage Museum at 634-2868.

Clarkdale’s Concerts in the Park

Clarkdale Community Services is pleased to announce the 2017 Concerts in the Park series. Clarkdale Community Services annually hosts a series of concerts in the Clarkdale Town Park which run throughout the summer months. These concerts are performed from the Town Park gazebo on Saturday evenings and are FREE to the public. This year nine concerts are offered representing a wide variety of genres.

A special pre-season concert is scheduled for Friday, May 19th. MEAN LIDS will perform 6pm-7pm. This concert is sponsored by Dance in AZ. Mix one part smooth Irish session, one part spicy Cajun-zydeco, one part hot western swing, with two parts driving southern old-time and take it down to the local dance hall. That’s where you’ll find the MEAN LIDS, a young, energetic acoustic trio hailing from central Illinois. Playing a mix of original and traditional tunes, the Mean Lids have an exciting, unique sound born from the living traditions of American fiddle and dance music. Only in their fourth year as a band, the Lids have been taking the national dance scene by storm, and are currently one of the most in-demand young Contra-dance groups! To learn more about Mean Lids or to hear their music, visit their website: www.meanlids.com.

Clarkdale’s 2017 Concerts in the Park Series:

May 19th, 6-7pm, Mean Lids – Sponsored by Dance in AZ

June 3rd, 7-9 pm Sentimental Journey - Sponsored by the Clarkdale-Jerome Lions Club

June 17th, 7-9 pm, Cadillac Angels

July 1st, 7-9 pm, Cheap Sunglasses Band

July 15th, 7-9 pm, Romen Buffalo & The Loyal Order

July 29th, 7-9 pm, Missouri Opry Country Legends

August 12th, 7-9 pm, Come Back Buddy

August 26th, 7-9 pm, Shri Blues Band

September 9th, 7-9 pm, Matchbox Twenty Too

The Town has implemented a concert hotline that you can call to hear a recorded message providing the most up to date information including who is scheduled to perform or if the concert has been delayed or cancelled due to weather conditions. The Concert Hotline is 928-639-2492. Also, updates are posted on the Clarkdale Parks and Recreation Facebook page: Clarkdale Parks & Recreation/Clark Memorial Library.

The park is located in the center of the town’s historic district, 1001 Main Street, between 10th and 11th Streets. There is a 50/50 raffle which all proceeds benefit the Concerts in the Park. Vendor spaces are available.



For more information please visit: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/concerts_in_the_park.htm or contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2490 or email: dawn.norman@clarkdale.az.gov.

Square dancing in Clarkdale Town Park

It is that time again! The Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club invites the public to a festive night at the park.

On May 27, the club, along with other square dancing clubs throughout the state, will be square dancing with great delight on the slab in the heart of Clarkdale Park from 6-9 pm. The public is invited to watch. Bring a comfy chair, a snack and prepare for a relaxing, fun, music-filled evening that the whole family can enjoy. Who knows you many want to join our super fun group in September when the beginner classes start again. Listen to our excellent featured caller Jack Peterson traveling from Surprise and Barb Lopez cueing traveling from Prescott have us twirling as they’re calling!

This dance location has become a tradition to the Club’s history. It is of special significance to Vice President, Connie Phillips because 1959 Phillips’ parents, Don and Carol Godard, began square dancing at the Methodist Church in Clarkdale. During this era the Club had no real “home” so it was not unusual to attend dances in people’s homes: Godard explains: “we would dance in different rooms in the house including kitchens, living rooms, basements and even bathrooms, and receive a badge commemorating the room.” In 1960, the square dance club poured the slab at the Clarkdale Park and danced there regularly. Godard jokes: “the slab is sloped and we would start dancing on the west end and end up at the east end”.



Don Godard still dancing his heart out with Cottonwood Roadrunner’s Square Dance Club. Godard may be the square dancer with the most historical ties to the club and the dance on May 27th he will be returning with his dancing shoes on! He agrees that it is such a delight to continue to dance there as he helped pour the slab for the club nearly 60 years ago!

For more information call Connie at 928-300-2448 or email her at cs_phill@hotmail.com.

Camp Verde Library storytime program puts emphasis on self-esteem

Verde Valley Sanctuary’s Y.E.S. Program is partnering up with the Camp Verde Library to present on the topic of self-esteem through storytime.

We have invited Verde Valley School’s Spanish class to translate the carefully, chosen books into Spanish. This is a great opportunity, not only to expose these high school students to a memorable experience but to also aid those who are not fluent in English in our community.

Bilingual Storytime will be held on Tuesday, May 30th from 2 to 3pm in the children’s room at the Camp Verde Library. Everyone is welcome! Please join us for an hour of learning!

Volunteer to help older adults in your community

Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition invites you to learn how you can make a difference in the lives of older adults in need.

VVCC will hold an information session on services volunteers provide to help older adults live independently in their homes on Tuesday, May 23, 1 to 3 p.m. in the Community Room at Cottonwood Verde Manor, 3400 E. Godard Rd., Cottonwood, Ariz. 86326.

Volunteers are needed to drive older adults to medical appointments and grocery shopping, install Guardian Angel medical alert units, make friendly visits, provide respite assistance, handy person help, and more.



VVCC is in its 25th year of service to 2,000 older adults throughout the Verde Valley. Volunteers also provide home safety checks, shop for neighbors, provide business help, patient scribe, and pet assistance. Volunteers are also needed for VVCC’s Silver Linings Thrift Shop in Uptown Sedona.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Operations & Mobility Manager Kim Meller at (928) 204-1238 or email: kimmeller@vvcaregivers.org. You may also visit our website at: www.vvcaregivers.org for a full list of volunteer opportunities. You decide when and how often you can volunteer.

Summer Reading Program Registration Approaches

Registration for the Cottonwood Public Library’s 2017 Summer Reading Program begins on May 22. Patrons can register online at www.ctwpl.info or at the Library. Summer Reading Programs have been going strong in libraries nationwide since 1895.

They have evolved through the years and now we have adult, teen and children’s Summer Reading Programs. The original intention was to keep kids reading and learning throughout the summer months when they are not in school. This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is “Build a Better World,” and the Cottonwood Public Library is excited to offer many fun and educational programs for patrons of all ages this summer.

Please check the Library website for more information on upcoming Summer Reading Program events and activities, and don’t forget to register on May 22. Patrons may begin logging reading minutes on June 5 through July 22, and free books and other prizes will be awarded.

Adults can participate in Bookshelf Bingo and win fun prizes as well. Registration can also be done at the Library, which is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

American Legion sets 7th annual Memorial Day program

On May 27, beginning at 11 am the American Legion Post 135 will host their 7th annual Memorial Day Observance held at Windmill Park. The park is located at 9950 E. Cornville Road in Cornville and the public is invited.

The keynote speaker is Diane Joens who served as Mayor of Cottonwood for nine years, and was on the city council four years. She moved to Arizona in 1953 and was raised in Sierra Vista. Her family moved to Iowa where she met her husband, Paul, who is a Vietnam Veteran.

Always looking for ways to honor and serve Veterans, Diane played key roles in the Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home and Traveling Wall event in 2013, organized the fundraising for the Home for Our Troops Sgt. Jordan Maynard home, is on the Verde Valley Military Service Park committee and most recently collaborated with local Veterans by serving as chair of the 2017 Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day event in Cottonwood.

The Post and Auxiliary 135 Honor Guard will post the colors, preceded by Michael Donelson from Williams, AZ, who will perform favorite bagpipe songs. Donelson is a long-time bagpiper who began playing as a youth. This year, serving as Master of Ceremonies is Post 135 Cmdr., Jeri Strande.



Due to anticipated warm temperatures, participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and umbrella. Following the program, refreshments and cool water will be offered; both items were donated by the Cottonwood Wal-Mart.



For more information, the event, please contact Cmdr. Strande at 928-649-3374.

Learn more about the Catholic faith

Learn more about the Catholic faith at Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish in Cottonwood

Sessions will begin June 16th at 6:30 pm and on June 18th after the 9am Mass for all adults who would like to continue their faith journey through Sacred Scripture study and/or to become an active member of the Roman Catholic Church. Come join us for a Spirit-filled new life. Please contact the Parish Office at 634-2933 or email Janis Cassiere at 1943warbaby@gmail.com for more information.

Erase the Stigma Educational and Awareness Day June 24

Cottonwood’s Erase the Stigma Educational and Awareness Day will be June 24 at the Cottonwood Recreation Center 150 S. 6th St. Cottonwood, 9 am to 2 pm. More than 300 people were fed at last year’s event.

This will be a free event to the public and is focused on fostering understanding with the community about Addiction and Mental Health, how they coexist and what solutions are available.

There will be food and day passes to the Rec Center available to all that attend. There will be seven keynote speakers as well as exhibit booths with information about resources available to the public.

Survivors of Suicide Support Group

Survivors of Suicide Support Group (SOS), a service of EMPACT Suicide Prevention Center, is a support program for those whose common bond is the loss of a loved one to suicide. May meeting will be at 6:30, Tuesday, May 30 at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road, Sedona. For information call Barbara Litrell @928-649-0135

Verde Valley Friends of NRA Banquet

There will be a Verde Valley Friends of NRA Banquet on June 10th from 4:30 pm to 10 pm. The event, will be held at the Clarkdale Moose Lodge, 1051 S. Broadway Rd. and will feature a Prime Rib Dinner, bucket raffles for prizes, early-bird drawings for special prizes, live auctions, silent auctions, and multiple games for guns, optics, extra raffle tickets, etc.



Seating capacity has been reduced to only 200 participants this year to allow more room for participants.

Tickets are available at Pawn Palace, 401 S. Calvary Way in Cottonwood, 928-634-0898, or contact Gari Basham at 928-451-1251.

There will be at least 50 guns given as prizes or awards and we currently have only 42 tickets remaining, so hurry and get your tickets while available! We expect to sell out before the event.



U.S. Army service monument to be unveiled May 27

Since the raising of the United States Flag and the five Service Flags on Veterans Day, Nov 11,2016, the construction has accelerated. The casting of the five service monuments, and pouring of the concrete pads on which they sit, has been completed. The acquisition of the black granite for inscribing of the veterans names is in process. The date for unveiling of the completed U.S. Army service monument, inscribed with the 80+ names of local Army veterans, is May 27, 1 p.m.. A limited number of seats will be available, but you are welcome to bring your own chairs. The site is wheel-chair accessible, and water will be provided at no cost. At this unveiling, we will also be replacing the American Flag and the five service flags. To aid in raising funds for the continuing work, these flags will be sold through mail-in bids, addressed to FLAG AUCTION, 150 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. Please designate flag on which you are bidding. Dead-line for receipt of bids is 20 June 2017. Flag will include a certificate attesting to the period it was flown over the Verde Valley Military Service Park.

Sponsorships are still being sought for 5-year flag replacement at $1,000 for USMC, USAF, and USCG flags, and $5,000 for U.S. Flag 5-year replacement, all replaced twice yearly, on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Additional sponsorships available are - Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard service pods at $2,500 each (sponsor’s name will be etched into monument face), Dedication benches at $2,000 each (includes dedication inscription). In the future, the park will be adding Dedication monuments. In consideration presently, are ‘Rosie the Riveter, ‘Code Talkers’, and ‘Korean War’. The intent is to have these pods funded mostly by outside entities, although the committee will be involved with approval of content, as well as, coordination of funding and construction.

Second Annual Memorial Golf Tournament set for June 17

The Second Annual Memorial Manuel “Manny” Ballesteros Father and Son Golf Challenge is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 at Coyote Trails Golf Course, located 1480 Annas Avenue in Cottonwood.

Tee time is 6:30 a.m.; Shotgun Start. There is a $50 entrance fee per player which includes green fees and plaques. Participants must sing up in teams of two; there are only 20 team spots available.

A picture of you and your partner together is needed for plaques, and emailed to grampahubie@yahoo.com. The entry fee may be paid the day of the tournament. Trophies will be given for first, second, and third place winners during lunch. There will be a cornhole tournament at the park.

Players are not required to be father and son. Players can bring a daughter, nephew/niece, sister/brother, friend, etc. All players are welcome. Call Hubert Ballesteros with any questions or concerns 928-254-8758.

“Manuel was devoted fast-pitch pitcher for numerous teams for the Verde Valley. He was inducted into the Prescott Parks and Recreation Softball Hall of Fame in 2005.

Manuel was also a dedicated golfer. He began playing golf around the age of 11, in 1950, at the Verde River Homemade Golf Course. In the late 50s, he played golf at the Verde Valley Country Club.

Manuel also belonged to the Men’s Club at the Verde Santa Fe Golf Course, where he remained a member until his time of passing in 2014. He was always willing to help those with their golf game, and was a great golf coach.

Sign up begins for Night Photography Classes

The Arizona Natural History Association is featuring an evening of night photography classes with Bob Shuman. Learn how to take stunning landscape photos of the Milky Way over Sedona’s Red Rocks! Class dates are as follows: Friday, June 23; Saturday, July 29; Tuesday, August 22. All Classes are $40 and start at 7pm. For more information contact Arizona Natural History Association at 928-203-2922.

Free movie offered at Sedona Public Library May 22

Free movie -- 5/22, 6 pm: In the race to space between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War, three black female mathematicians play a key role in launching astronaut John Glenn into orbit. Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Rd., Sedona.

American Legion Post 93 in Camp Verde sponsors fishing contest

The American Legion Post 93 in Camp Verde will sponsor the 34th annual fishing contest that will be held over the Memorial Day weekend, May 27th and 28th.

Entrance fee is $6.00 per person, with both an adults and children’s 12 and under division. Cash prize for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd heaviest fish in each division. A raffle for fishing equipment will be held at noon on Sunday May 28. Tickets are available at $1.00 each or six for $5.00. All proceeds from the raffle are donated to a book bag drive for needy local school children.

The contest is held at American Legion Post 93, 3rd and Arnold Street in Camp Verde. Sign in is at 9 a.m. until noon Saturday May27th. The weigh-in is from 9 a.m. until noon on Sunday May 28th, and the kids coloring contest is Sunday morning.

Chronic Illness Support Group to begin meeting in June A Chronic Illness Support Group forming. The group will meet at the Cottonwood Public Library, in the conference room, twice a month beginning in June.

A meeting June 2 at 2 p.m. and a meeting June 14 at 2 p.m. have been scheduled. There is no charge. Call Nancy T. at 928-203-6691 for more information.