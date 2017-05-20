Cottonwood Police Sergeant Monica Kuhlt selected as the 2016 Employee of the Year

COTTONWOOD – May 12, at a City of Cottonwood employee appreciation event, Cottonwood Police Department Sergeant Monica Kuhlt received the award of Employee of the Year for 2016.

Sergeant Kuhlt was nominated for the award by Communications Supervisor Melanie Corsette, according to a news release from the department.

“In her nomination, Supervisor Corsette noted many of Sgt. Kuhlt’s accomplishments. Sergeant Kuhlt is the driving force behind our Crime Free Multi-Housing program. She is active in leading the National Night Out program and she has lead our Shop with a Cop program for a number of years,” the release stated.

“I was really shocked,” stated Sgt. Kuhlt, “because there are so many other great employees in this City that are deserving of this award.”