Council expected to make call on future of Clarkdale Library

CLARKDALE – The Clark Memorial Library could close next month.

According to a staff report from the Town of Clarkdale, it is recommended that the Council authorize staff to provide notice to the Yavapai County Library District that the final day of operations will occur on June 30 and that the Town will not renew the Intergovernmental Agreement with the County Library District beyond that date.

The Council has discussed the library – as well as continuing funding shortfalls and numerous Town-wide needs - over a series of public meetings since January.

The March 28 meeting produced thoughtful conversation.

Council stressed that residents’ comments are always welcomed in the Town’s public meetings, “particularly during the budget process where our overall financial situation and related forecasts are discussed and determined.”

The Council invited the community to step forward with fundraising efforts to address library needs, hoping to receive some concrete solutions by mid-April so those options could be folded into their budget discussions.

Ultimately, Council tabled further discussion of the library until any related budgetary impact and concerns were resolved through their FY 2017-2018 budget processes.

Since, the Council has held several budget worksessions. The most recent was held April 25, when the Council directed staff to develop the Preliminary FY 2018 budget that does not include funding for the Clark Memorial Library.

“While formal action on adoption of the FY 2018 budget will not take place until mid-June, under the terms of the Town of Clarkdale’s Intergovernmental Agreement with the Yavapai County Library District, the Town must provide 30-days notice if we do not intend to continue our agreement with the County beyond its June 30 expiration,” stated the Town’s staff report.

“Based on the timing of our current budget process and in order for the Town to proceed within the parameters set forth in the agreement, a specific determination of whether or not the Town will be renewing this agreement past July 1 is needed at this time,” the report continued.



Based on discussions from the budget worksession, “it is the Town Staff’s understanding that the Town Council will not be including funding in the FY 2018 budget for library operations,” stated the report.

Town staff now seeks direction about providing notice to Yavapai County for that status.

“Additionally, staff understands that, given this scenario, the last day of operations for the Clark Memorial Library would be tied to the end of the Fiscal Year, and would occur on June 30,” the report added.

In other new business, the Council is expected to discuss the following agenda items:

A Verde Valley Humane Society impound animal agreement; an Intergovernmental Agreement between the Town of Clarkdale and the City of Phoenix for the use of the Phoenix Business Intelligence System; A Kimley-Horn proposal to evaluate existing town roads and develop a 3-5 year road system capital improvement plan at a cost not to exceed $30,000; A Children Conserve Water grant proposal; an amendment to Southwestern Environmental Consultants professional services to include the design for Rincon Drive area of the Upper Town water main replacement project and provide post-design services;; Soil Removal Access Agreements; the Arizona Public Employers Health Pool distribution of pool assets to APEHP’s members; and a FY 2017-2018 preliminary budget worksession.



The Common Council of the Town of Clarkdale special meeting will be held Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the Men’s Lounge at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse.

It is open to the public.

For agendas and minutes, visit http://www.clarkdale.az.gov.