CTE students of the month on Valley Academy meeting agenda

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education governing board will recognize April and May winners of the Jones Ford Verde Valley CTE Student of the Month award.

V’ACTE will present awards to Camp Verde High School student Preston Maynard for April and Amber Dodge for May, as well as to Mingus Union High School student Carson Duncan for April and Brook Pebworth for May.

At its May 18 work session, Valley Academy recognized Sedona-Red Rock High School student Kayla Rabago for April and Alise Vrmeer for May.

Each month, Camp Verde, Mingus and Sedona-Red Rock high schools are encouraged to send in a nomination and a short explanation as to why the student should be named Student of the Month. Send in nominations to V’ACTE Superintendent Bob Weir by the 25th of each month to bweir@vacte.com.

Also on the May 23 agenda, the Valley Academy governing board could approve an evening Information Technology (IT) Networking course with Yavapai College for the V’ACTE central campus program for school year 2017-2018.

The Valley Academy Governing Board will meet at 4 p.m., in the District Governing Board Room at 830 S. Main St., Suite 2-G in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agenda can be found no later than 24 hours before the meeting at www.vacte.com/agendas-1.html.

Call 928-634-7131 for more information.

