Obituary: Harry Alexander McIntyre

Harry Alexander McIntyre, 83 of Cottonwood, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Harry was born in Oquawka, Illinois on April 9, 1934 to Nina and Robert McIntyre.

He was married to Ruth Anne Polansky on August 24, 1954 in Kewanee, Illinois. He received his education in Seaton, Bald Buff and Broadview Academy in Illinois, and graduated in 1954. Harry was employed at Case Co in Iowa, Admiral in Galesburg, Illinois.



In 1968 he moved to Sedona, Arizona where he worked as a painting contractor retiring in 1995.

Harry is survived by his wife Ruth and son Lawrence (Larry) of Cottonwood; brother John McIntyre of Monmouth, Illinois; sister Martha Holemun of Lake Wales, Florida; two grandchildren Sarae (Cody) Taylor and Andrew (Kristy) McIntyre; and eight great-grandchildren: Elijah, Skylar, Evelyn, Ethan, Aiden, Kayla, Cynthia, and Chance. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and five brothers.

He was a charter member and Head Deacon of Sedona Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Services have been held.

