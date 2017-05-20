Police, VFW honor law enforcement officers who gave ultimate sacrifice

COTTONWOOD – May 15, the Cottonwood Police Department was joined by Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 7400 in honoring law enforcement officers across the country who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and to pay respect to those who dedicate their lives each day to serve our community, stated a news release from the department.

In his speech, Cottonwood Commander Jody Makuch said, “They value human life so much that they are prepared to give their lives to protect it. It is a heavy burden that every police officer accepts willingly. They know that without their courage, there would be no security. And without their sacrifice, there would be no justice.”

In attendance were council members Kyla Allen, Karen Pfeifer, Linda Norman, and Deb Althouse.



“There are few things more selfless than the willingness to sacrifice one’s own life for the safety of others,” said Cottonwood Police Department Spokesperson, Sergeant Monica Kuhlt.