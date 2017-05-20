YCSO seeks missing person, offers reward

YAVAPAI COUNTY – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating missing person Keely Culver.

Keely is a 27-year-old white female who has been missing from the Bagdad area since early July of 2015, according to a news release from YCSO.

Keely also uses the last name of Beaudry.

“She is approximately 5’ 04” tall, 130 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, with tattoos of a butterfly on her left hand and a dragon on her left wrist,” stated the release.

YCSO said Keely has been known to spend time in the Kingman and Phoenix areas.

Silent Witness is offering a $1000 reward for any tip leading to her whereabouts.

If you have any information about Keely or her location, you are urged to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or the Sheriff’s Office, Detective John McDormett, at 928-777-7334.

























Those seeking a reward must call Silent Witness for eligibility.