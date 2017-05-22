The Italian phrase “bella vita” translates to “the good life,” and at Bella Vita Ristorante they are having a really good time with the summer entertainment line up.

On Thursday, May 25th from 7 to 10 p.m., the dynamic duo known as “Diversity” will play the best sounds of Motown, jazz, country, reggae and contemporary music; all with soulful authenticity.

The husband-and-wife team re-located from Detroit to Sedona four years ago. Tim and Rene’e both sing lead and backing vocals, so you get a rich sound that enhances their diverse style and song selection. They have the ability to connect with all ages in the audience, creating a night to remember.

Then on Friday, May 26th from 7 to 10 p.m., charismatic Sammy Davis takes the stage, with his warm personality and wide variety of musical styles including R&B, Motown and rock and roll.

Having performed the nightclub circuit from Las Vegas to Atlantic City and throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, Davis has appeared with The Emotions, Fats Domino, The Temptations, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Mary Wilson and The Supremes, Chubby Checker, The Coasters and The Drifters.

Chicago native Davis has built a loyal fan base in the Sedona area. With an energetic stage presence and contagious enthusiasm, he plays a cover song repertoire that is known to get the audience dancing!

Anthony Mazzella performs on Saturday, May 27th from 7 to 10 p.m. His original music is composed with a fusion of world influences consisting of acoustic finger-style, classical, flamenco, jazz, funk, R&B, Celtic and rock and roll.

Mazzella began his performance career as a concert guitarist in New York City. He quickly built up a strong following performing in The Bitter End, CBGB’s, Cat Club, Café Wah, Birdland, etc. He then landed a headlining spot at the Blue Note NYC. Mazzella went on to performing on stages all over the world as a solo artist, and as the concert guitarist for world music master Omar Faruk.

Performances by Mazzella have a $5 cover charge per person; the other shows are free.

Wrapping up our weekend line-up is Randy J., performing Sunday, May 28th from 6 to 8 p.m. Randy’s musical styles include jazz, flamenco, 1960’s surf music, swing and rockabilly.

Originally from Orlando, Florida, Randy began his music career as a composer for film and TV in Los Angeles, California. While continuing to focus on the professional side of the music industry, he also developed his own style of music composing and performing. What began in the early 1980’s as a simple practice technique evolved into playing two guitars simultaneously, using a combination of piano technique and guitar technique. This created a new style of guitar playing, using one guitar for bass/rhythms, and the other guitar for melodies and lead guitar playing.

After moving back to Orlando from Los Angeles in 1993, Randy founded “The Tarantulas” surf band and continued to perform shows with Link Wray, Dick Dale and other original players from the surf era.

Live music on the patio at Bella Vita is offered Thursday through Sunday evenings during warm weather month. For those preferring to dine indoors, light acoustic guitar is provided by regular favorite Jon Weekly on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

Bella Vita is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles west of West Sedona. 928-282-4540.