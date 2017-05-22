Film Festival presents George Takei’s ‘Allegiance’: The Broadway Musical May 28

Straight from the Broadway stage, the Sedona International Film Festival is thrilled to bring the groundbreaking musical George Takei’s “Allegiance” to Sedona on Sunday, May 28 at 4 and 7 p.m. on screen at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. It is the perfect way to honor Memorial Day and our Veterans!

Their loyalty was questioned, their freedom taken away, but their spirit could never be broken. Rejoice in one family’s triumphant story of hope, love, and forgiveness in the new Broadway musical: “Allegiance”.

Filmed live on stage on Broadway, this not-to-be-missed theatrical event is inspired by the true life experience of George Takei (Star Trek, Heroes). “Allegiance” follows one family’s extraordinary journey into this untold American story.

“Allegiance” is the story of the Kimura family, whose lives are upended when they and 120,000 other Japanese-Americans are forced to leave their homes following the events of Pearl Harbor. Sam Kimura seeks to prove his patriotism by fighting for his country in the war, but his sister, Kei, fiercely protests the government’s treatment of her people.

An uplifting testament to the power of the human spirit, “Allegiance” follows the Kimuras as they fight between duty and defiance, custom and change, family bonds and forbidden loves.

But as long-lost memories are unlocked, Sam finds that it is never too late to forgive and to recognize the redemptive power of love.

Legendary performer George Takei — who was himself an internee as a child — stars alongside Tony-winner Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Mulan) in this enthralling and epic new musical.

George Takei’s “Allegiance” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, May 28 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $13 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.