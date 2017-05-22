Kudos logo

Menu

The Indie Bestseller List: May 24, 2017

Originally Published: May 22, 2017 6:07 p.m.
Facebook

The Indie Bestseller List

American Booksellers Assn.

HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. Into the Water, Paula Hawkins

  2. Anything Is Possible, Elizabeth Strout

  3. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

  4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  5. Men Without Women: Stories, Haruki Murakami

  6. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

  7. The Fix, David Baldacci

  8. Beartown, Fredrik Backman

  9. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders

  10. The Thirst, Jo Nesbo

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Option B, Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant

  2. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil Degrasse Tyson

  3. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  4. Hallelujah Anyway, Anne Lamott

  5. Shattered, Jonathan Allen, Amie Parnes

  6. The American Spirit, David McCullough

  7. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann

  8. This Fight Is Our Fight, Elizabeth Warren

  9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

  10. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

  2. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood

  3. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

  4. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware

  5. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly

  6. The Nightingale, Kristin Hannah

  7. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  8. The Nest, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

  9. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi

  10. American Gods, Neil Gaiman

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman

  2. White Trash, Nancy Isenberg

  3. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly

  4. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  5. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder

  6. The Gene, Siddhartha Mukherjee

  7. Evicted, Matthew Desmond

  8. Originals, Adam Grant

  9. The Genius of Birds, Jennifer Ackerman

  10. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself

MASS MARKET

  1. Night School, Lee Child

  2. American Gods, Neil Gaiman

  3. End of Watch, Stephen King

  4. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham

  5. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  6. 1984, George Orwell

  7. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  8. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins

  9. The Last Mile, David Baldacci

  10. The Kept Woman, Karin Slaughter

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

  1. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill

  2. Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.)

  3. Wonder, R.J. Palacio

  4. How to Be a Supervillain, Michael Fry

  5. Drama, Raina Telgemeier

  6. Smile, Raina Telgemeier

  7. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier

  8. The Thing About Jellyfish, Ali Benjamin

  9. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier

  10. Pokemon Deluxe Essential Handbook

YOUNG ADULT

  1. Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon

  2. 13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher

  3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

  4. Alex and Eliza: A Love Story, Melissa de La Cruz

  5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak

  6. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon

  7. Before I Fall, Lauren Oliver

  8. Strange the Dreamer, Laini Taylor

  9. Windfall, Jennifer E. Smith

  10. We Are Okay, Nina LaCour