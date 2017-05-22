New Music: May 24, 2017

Justin Townes Earle – Kids In The Street

New West Records

Kids In The Street is the seventh and latest album from American roots troubadour Justin Townes Earle. After marrying, moving to various corners of the country and continuous touring with both full band and solo, Earle made time to reflect on the past few years and find new clarity. With Kids In The Street, he made a conscious decision to work with a producer for the first time in his now decade-long career.

Tracks include: Champagne Corolla, Maybe A Moment, What’s She Crying For, 15-25, Kids In The Street, Faded Valentine, What’s Goin’ Wrong, Short Hair Woman, Same Old Stagolee, If I Was The Devil, Trouble Is, There Go A Fool.

Martin Rev – Demolition 9

Atlas Realisations

Demolition 9 is New York electronic music pioneer Martin Rev’s ninth solo album, and first new material since 2009. Comprised of 34 wildly divergent vignettes -- only one of which reaches three minutes in length -- he describes it as autobiographical ‘’yearning for joy and the unattainable perfection of the artistic ideal.’’

Tracks include: Stickball, Salve Dominus, Deus, Pace, My Street, T’Amo, Into The Blue, Requiem, Now, Blayboy, In Our Name, Never Mind, Vision Of Mari, Warning, Salvame, Dies Irae, RBL, Venitas, Stretch, Creation, Toi, Piéta.

The Charlatans UK – Different Days

BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd

“Different Days is the thirteenth studio album from The Charlatans. Self-produced at the band’s studio in Crewe the album features the core quartet of vocalist Tim Burgess, bassist Martin Blunt, guitarist Mark Collins and keyboard player Tony Rogers along with contributions from an enviable cast of friends from Paul Weller and Johnny Marr to crime writer Ian Rankin and writer/actress Sharon Horgan. “A brilliant album. The Charlatans have never been more forward looking or relevant as now.”

Tracks include: Hey Sunrise, Solutions, Different Days, Future Tense, Plastic Machinery, The Forgotten One, Not Forgotten, There Will Be Chances.

Wavves – You’re Welcome

Ghost Ramp

Via Ghostramp, Williams isn’t just putting out Wavves’ new record, he’s signing other local garage bands, funding his tours, schooling DIY artists in how to create and distribute merchandise in a way that supports your career and provides future security where nobody else can.

As for Warners, that cash advance helped pay for this store.

Tracks include: Daisy, You’re Welcome, No Shade, Million Enemies, Hollowed Out, Come To The Valley, Animal, Stupid In Love, Exercise, Under.