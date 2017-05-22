‘Thoroughly Modern Jazz’ at Sunday’s Jazz at the Church

It’s the annual concert for Memorial Day weekend at Sedona Jazz at the Church, this year featuring the trio of tenor saxophonist Adam Roberts, pianist Russell Schmidt and bassist Chris Finet, who will bring a toe-tapping and straight-ahead Jazz experience to all attendees.

Adam Roberts is a multi-talented and gifted musician, educator, composer and arranger, playing all sorts of reed instruments together with guitars, flutes and clarinets.

Roberts holds three music degrees in both performance and education, including a Masters from the New England Conservatory of Music, and he has studied with a wide array of teachers, including Jerry Bergonzi, George Garzone, Bob Brookmeyer, Danilo Perez, and Joel DiBartolo.

Pianist and jazz educator Russell Schmidt returns to Jazz at the Church, joining Adam Roberts and bassist Chris Finet, who is on the faculty of Northern Arizona University’s School of Music, teaching jazz improvisation and directing the NAU jazz ensembles, all the while doing gigs throughout the Phoenix area and Northern Arizona.

The trio’s concert includes fresh takes on popular standards and is an afternoon of thoroughly modern jazz, with influences drawn from avant-garde and post bop approaches.

As it is Memorial Day Weekend, special care should be taken to arrive into Sedona early, as traffic will be heavily congested northbound on Hwy 179, beginning at about 10:30 am.



An easy “traffic fix” is to arrive early and experience a few hours of shopping at Tlaquepaque or Hillsides, and perhaps a Sunday “brunch,” also?

After shopping or brunch, return to the church driving Southbound on hwy 179. Traffic will flow freely from the Tlaquepaque and Hillsides locations all the way to the concert venue, Saint Luke’s Church.

Sunday’s gathering marks the fifth of 11 concerts for the 2017 season.

Tickets are $15 and are available online and “at the door.”

Tickets bought online will be held at the church at “Will Call,” and entitles the bearer to be admitted before tickets are sold at the door on the day of the concert.



Doors open for season ticket holders at 2:20 p.m. and “Will Call” folk at 2:30 p.m. “At the door” ticket sales begin at 2:40pm, and the concert begins at 3pm.

Saint Luke’s Church is the home of the concert series, and is located in the Chapel area of Sedona, on Hwy 179 between the Back O’ Beyond and Chapel Road roundabouts.

For more information, telephone the church (928-282-7366) or visit the internet home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, found at www.episcopalnet.org