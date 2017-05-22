William Eaton & Earth Speak make concert debut at Old Town Center Friday

Join William Eaton and the new group ‘Earth Speak’ for the final concert of the season at Old Town Center for the Arts, on Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. The concert celebrates the ‘Miracle of Planet Earth’ and invites you to an enchanted evening of music inspired by the desert elements and wildlife.

Renowned musician and luthier William Eaton has conjured his music and innovative stringed instruments from the Arizona desert now for over four decades. Beyond boundary and stillness, William’s music is rooted within an indigenous past, yet expressive of a contemporary, changing, sonic landscape.



Earth Speak includes flutist-vocalist Claudia Tulip, percussionist-vocalist Susannah Martin, harp-bass guitarist Bart Applewhite along with William Eaton. The evening concert will feature new music devoted to the human and more-than-human world and our relationship to the natural environment and the miracle of Earth’s planetary biosphere. ‘Earth Speak’ is connected to the rich oral tradition of our indigenous and contemporary ancestors and our mutual engagement in communicating with the plant, animal and elemental worlds.

About Earth Speak

William Eaton designs and builds innovative guitars and stringed instruments and is a founder and Director of the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery, in Phoenix, AZ. A recording artist for Canyon Records, Eaton has received four GRAMMY nominations. In 2015 he received the Arizona Governor’s Arts Award in the ‘artist’ category. William is also a founder and co-director of Old Town Center for the Arts.

Classically trained, jazz influenced and world music inspired, Claudia Tulip performs on silver and ethnic flutes, and panpipes. One reviewer commented, “Claudia’s sound is a beautiful blend of imagination, deft technique and soulful expression.” Claudia has enjoyed a successful solo career and has also been a member of the William Eaton Ensemble since 1988.

With an ability to sing in several different languages and to improvise fluidly, vocalist Susannah Martin brings worlds of experience in vocal styles. She wails on R&B or Rock tunes, delivers a touch of sultry jazz, vocalizes soothing ragas melodies, and can sing fluently in Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese. Susannah also adds a groovy beat on cajón and hand percussion.

Bart Applewhite toured nationally with the band Congo Shock. He is a graduate, and now administrator, of the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery, in Phoenix, Arizona, where he designs and builds one-of-a-kind bass harp guitars and is perhaps the only builder and player of these hybrid instruments in the world.

Come enjoy an evening of music and stories, with new compositions: Earth Speak, Desert Trees, The Universe is Awe, We’re Indigenous You and Me, Forever, along with classics like Dust in the Wind, Fields of Gold, The Word, and Feelin’ Groovy.

Tickets for the Earth Speak in Concert on Friday, May 26th at 7:30 PM, are $18 in advance, $20 at the door. Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com. Tickets are also available in Cottonwood at: Desert Dancer and Mt. Hope Foods and in Sedona at Local Juicery.

For upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org.

If You Go ...

• What: Earth Speak in Concert at OTCA

• When: Friday, May 26th 7:30 PM

• Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood

• How Much: $18 in advance, $20 door

• Tickets: www.showtix4u.com, or our outlets listed at www.oldtowncenter.org

• More Info: www.oldtowncenter.org; 928-634-0940