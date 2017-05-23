Commentary: Cottonwood city budget: The sky is not falling

With all the recent discussion of the City of Cottonwood’s upcoming budget, I thought it would be appropriate to provide a broader view of this annual process.

Some of the information circulating among our citizenry is accurate and the council appreciates this assistance in keeping our citizens informed. Some of the information circulating is incorrect, inappropriately alarming some citizens with misinformation on the city’s financial status with Chicken Little like “the sky is falling” enthusiasm.

Let’s see what we can do to clarify what is really happening in the City’s budget process.

First, for some perspective, the proposed 2017-18 budget that will come before Council for final approval is actually less than what was budgeted in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Second, when exploring the budget, the figure that should be most important to each of us is the year END expenditures. That figure which shows what the City actually spent. For example:

• In 2015/16 the City budgeted $117 million, however spent just under $36M, $80M less than was originally budgeted.

• In 2016/17 the City budgeted $73M and though final figures won’t be available until sometime after the Fiscal Year has closed June 30th, it was already dropped by $8M mid-year.

Why is the amount budgeted typically so much higher than what is actually spent? One reason, to put it simply, is spending authority. Unlike personal household finances, the City Council must approve a budget that takes into account any possible grant funding, emergency expenditures, etc. Unlike our Federal government, if that amount is not budgeted, the city can not legally spend it, no matter how great the need or benefit to the community.

For example, the city anticipates receiving grant funding from the Governors’ Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) which provides funding for many items but we will focus on overtime funding for special traffic patrols by our police department. These are scheduled for specific holidays, such as New Years eve, when there may be an increased number of intoxicated drivers on our roadways. If funding is not anticipated and allocated in our annual budget process, we can’t spend it, even if we are successfully awarded the grant. This means there could be available money that we can’t use because we did not budget for it.

Admittedly, this is a very simplistic explanation for a very complicated process, but it is helpful for the layman to understand.

A lot of attention is also being given to recent department budget increases such as that for law enforcement. The editor recently wrote a piece explaining the struggle all police agencies are having hiring and retaining police officers in this political climate, so I won’t go into detail except to say that the pay increase is competitive with other agencies, allowing for new officers to come in at good range. The fact that the City is not immediately filling two officer positions does not mean other officers won’t leave for other agencies, or for personal reasons such as moving close to family, etc. Those positions will continue to need to be filled and we must be competitive to obtain and retain well qualified individuals.

Our police department is one of the best in the state with Chief Steve Geselle making some amazing strides in reducing our homeless population and most recently, partnering with Habitat for Humanity, MATForce and the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce for the Cottonwood Cares Program. This programs goal is to educates our citizens to not donate to panhandlers because more often than not, it is actually supporting an unhealthy life style or addiction and that instead, donating to a social services agency or Cottonwood Cares provides funding to those that really need the assistance. Those who are truly homeless.

The police department, along with all the other departments in the City, do an amazing job of getting the biggest bank for their buck when it comes to their budgets.



Another point being discussed, which I think we are all pretty tired of hearing about, are individuals trying to use Thunder Valley Rally as a scapegoat for their political agenda. Per a survey by Arizona State University, this event brings in $1.3 million into the Verde Valley. Some individuals feel this figure is a bit inflated so lets decrease that by half just to humor them. I do believe, anyone with any financial savvy would agree that an investment of $40,000 by the City to bring in $500,000 to our local economy is a good investment.

As far as our Revenue stream, the biggest challenge facing the City when it comes to bringing taxes into our community is the internet.

The City is funded mainly through sales tax, to provide city services. Cottonwood is not the only community in this struggle however, because we do not have a property tax or similar, we probably feel it more than most.



I myself admit it is sometimes far easier to jump on-line to purchase a product than to try to find it in town. The negative side to that is there is no sales tax charged so our City doesn’t benefit from my purchase.



One of the biggest on-line shopping sites Amazon has fairly recently begun charging sales tax for any purchases made through their site and the City has begun realizing some funds from these purchases. This is a small step in the right direction, however it does not make up for that income lost to the majority of on-line purchases. This is something the city will continue to explore in the upcoming years.



To close, there will always be naysayers and fear mongers with a political agenda that misrepresent the facts. However, the Council and Staff are always available to hear your concerns and value your input.



We may not always be able to immediately address or implement your suggestions, but they are often given a priority place in upcoming budget plans.

As one more example, some years back a Citizen Survey was disseminated in our water utility bills to allow citizens to score how they felt city services were doing as well as provided any information or concerns.



At that time, one citizen stated they thought a sound device on the City’s stop lights would be helpful for those visually challenged. Though the City actually owns only one set of stop-lights within the City (those at Main Street and Mingus Avenue) it was only a few months and the sound devices were installed, along with an inquiry to ADOT to see if they could install something similar on the remaining traffic lights. It is my understanding a similar survey will be disseminated this year and I would encourage your response. It is a valuable communication tool for staff to prioritize services for the next two years.

Finally, I would encourage you as citizens, to reach out to council members or city staff directly when you have an inquiry or concern, especially with something you may have heard or read second hand, such as through social media or blogs.



You can call Cottonwood City Hall directly at 928-634-5526 or go on-line to our new and improved website at www.cottonwoodaz.gov for more information.

Kyla Allen is a member of the Cottonwood City Council