Just Task Us opens in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD – Just Task Us Errand & Delivery Service has just opened in Cottonwood.

The business provides services such as grocery shopping; mail and prescription pick up and drop-offs; home sitting; pet sitting; checking in on seniors; and more.

Owner Ashly Castro, a longtime resident of Cottonwood and the Verde Valley, said she has spent a lot of time helping friends, family, and neighbors.

She saw a need in the community for this type of service.

“I enjoy doing it, and I feel pride and gratitude in helping individuals with less mobility or busy working families who need a helping hand,” she said.

Just Task us Errand & Delivery Service is a family-owned and operated business. Castro will be performing the errands, and “work along with help from my husband (Juan Castro).”

Castro said she will “be working extremely hard to build trust and respect from our clients and community.”

She holds a Level 1 fingerprint clearance, and runs the business with the upmost respect and integrity for her clients and community, she added.

Just Task us Errand & Delivery Service will serve all of the Verde Valley – including Sedona, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Rimrock, Village of Oak Creek, Clarkdale, Jerome, and Cornville.

“We are here to offer our clients peace of mind and the gift of more time. Nothing greater or more unique than that,” she said.

For more information, call 928-793-2955 or email Justtaskus5@gmail.com.