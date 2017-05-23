Obituary: Lawrence A. Drake

Lawrence “Larry” A. Drake, born May, 22nd, 1938, a lifetime resident of Camp Verde, passed away Thursday, May 18th, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Mary J. Drake, of Camp Verde, 6 children: Susan Borgeteien, Leo Drake, Tony Drake, Donna Paulson, Frank Drake, and Steven Drake.

He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date by the family.

Information provided by survivors.