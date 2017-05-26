‘Call to Artists Meeting’ announced for 2017 Fall Open Studios Tour

The Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition (SVAC) is holding a Launch Meeting on Friday June 9th at 10 AM for the Fall Open Studios Tour which will be held November 10-12, 2017. All Verde Valley artists who are interested in participating are invited to attend. The meeting will be held at the Keep Sedona Beautiful Facility, which is located at 360 Brewer Road in Sedona.

This event is a result of SVAC taking over the Tour established and promoted for the last two years by the Red Rocks Artists. By combining the two organizations, SVAC’s goal is to continue to grow the Fall Open Studios Tour and make it accessible to a wide range of working artists in the Verde Valley. The meeting is designed to provide all the information about participating in the Fall Tour and to answer all interested artist’s questions about the upcoming event.



For more information contact: Mike Upp 503.789.4437 or mjupp10@gmail.com.