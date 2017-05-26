Landscape artists brings springtime magic to Ratliff Gallery

The James Ratliff Gallery, Hillside Sedona, is extremely pleased to announce their 2017 one man show for Greg Heil which opens on Friday, June 2nd from

5 – 8 P.M. Heil will present a short talk at 6. Greg Heil is a highly regarded and established landscape oil painter and is well known to Sedona residents and visitors alike, both nationally and internationally.

About 10 years ago, 2 young men visited the James Ratliff Gallery to see if their work was something which would fit into the gallery concept and level of artistry.



After serious consideration Jim decided that Greg Heil was very serious about a painting career, had developed his talent to a high level and had the potential of being a really first class landscape painter with his own way of expressing what he saw.

Heil explains, “ Due to an almost entirely ‘inside the house’ upbringing that I had early in life, I developed a powerful sense of fantasy and imagination so even today unreachable places are still explored by my imagination.”



Heil continues,” I paint incredibly fast - wanting to achieve a spontaneity that contradicts the careful drawing plan underneath the paint. There is a goal here….. a painting that is dashed off from start to finish with no adjustments or changes. It’s a way of keeping the painting honest and closest to its original inspiring qualities. In striving to achieve this goal, the paintings themselves show a looseness that denies overworking.”

According to Heil, “Painting is a magical thing. It can transpose reality or fantasy into the medium of paint.



In a world where images and media are disposable, paintings are valued partly because they provide a permanent expression of our time.



Throughout history artists such as Thomas Moran, whose beautiful scenes of the Grand Canyon and other verbally indescribable natural wonders of America, filled the hearts and minds of East Coast residents and helped kick start the Western expansion.”



Similarly Heil feels an obligation to record some of the less well known beauty spots of Arizona, etc. as well as those of less visited locations in famous places such as the Grand Canyon, Painted Desert, Canyon de Chelly and many others.

James Ratliff Gallery invites the public to enjoy the most recent landscape paintings by Greg Heil.



The show runs through June 16th. Call 928-282-1404 for more information.