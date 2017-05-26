New Music this week

Roger Waters – Is This The Life We Really Want?

Columbia

Roger Waters, the creative power and songwriting force behind Pink Floyd, presents Is This The Life We Really Want ?, his first rock album in 25 years. Roger Waters’ last studio album, 1992’s Amused To Death, was a prescient study of popular culture, exploring the power of television in the era of the First Gulf War.

This long-awaited follow-up, Is This The Life We Really Want? is an unflinching commentary on the modern world and uncertain times, and a natural successor to such classic Pink Floyd albums as Animals and The Wall.

The musicians on Is This The Life We Really Want? are: Roger Waters, Nigel Godrich, Gus Seyffert, Jonathan Wilson, Joey Waronker, Roger Mannning, Lee Pardini and Lucius, with Jessica Wolfe and Holly Proctor.

Album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: Déjà Vu, The Last Refugee, Bird In A Gale.

Marika Hackman – I’m Not Your Man

Sub Pop Records

I’m Not Your Man, the Charlie Andrew (Alt-J, Rae Morris)-produced second album from Marika Hackman, begins with an impromptu hearty laugh. It’s not the sound of silliness; it’s the sound of liberation, spontaneity, and joy. Life isn’t necessarily funnier or happier, but when there’s cause for a joke or a big ballsy statement, she’s not holding back any more.

Tracks include: Boyfriend, Good Intentions, Gina’s World, My Lover Cindy, Round We Go, Violet, Cigarette, Time’s Been Reckless, Apple Tree, So Long, Eastbound Train, Blahblahblah, I’d Rather Be With Them, AM, Majesty.

Chastity Belt – I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone

Hardly Art

I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone is Chastity Belt’s third and finest full-length to date.

Recorded live in July of 2016, at Jackpot! in Portland, Oregon, it’s a dark and uncommonly beautiful set of mood-driven rock that’s also unabashedly introspective.

More personal and more direct than 2015’s marvelous Time to Go Home, this one aims for the heart — from the shimmering insights of “Different Now” to the stunning clarity of “This Time of Night,” this is a serious record but not a serious departure, a tangle of mixed emotions and haunting melody, a brave step forward.

Tracks include: Different Now, Caught in a Lie, This Time of Night. Stuck, Complain, It’s Obvious, What the Hell, Something Else, Used to Spend, 5 am, Don’t Worry, Bender, I’m Fine.

Benjamin Booker – Witness

ATO Records

Witness is the highly anticipated follow-up to Benjamin Booker’s critically acclaimed self-titled debut album.

The album’s 10 new, original tracks were all written by Booker, produced by Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby) and mixed by Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes), and the title track features a guest vocal from Mavis Staples.

‘I wanted to make a record about the things in my life I never wanted to talk about. It’s a record about self-exploration, about learning to love yourself and opening yourself up to love others, about choosing the kind of person you want to be, about confronting death and appreciating life. Really it’s about trying to take control from the perspective of someone who has come very close on several occasions to losing ALL control.’ - Benjamin Booker.

Album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: Right On You, Motivation, The Slow Drag Under, Carry, Truth Is Heavy, Believe, Overtime, Off The Ground, All Was Well, Witness.